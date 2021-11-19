Rockstar apologizes for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, offers free games Rockstar Games promises to patch the GTA Trilogy and give buyers the original versions for free.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition came under heavy scrutiny when it launched earlier this month. In addition to running poorly, the games were riddled with mind-boggling bugs and glitches across all of the platforms that it’s available on. Now, Rockstar Games has issued an apology for launching the games in such a state, and is promising to fix them with future updates. In addition, the developer is giving players that purchased the game the classics at no additional charge.

Rockstar Games published its letter to fans about the GTA Trilogy remasters to its website on November 19. The message reads “Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games." The developer acknowledges the myriad issues plaguing the experience, and pledges to improve it moving forward with a series of updates, starting with a Title Update coming to the games soon.

The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.

One of the bigger concerns following the launch of the remasters was the fact that they were replacing the classic versions of the games, ones that arguably ran much better than the Definitive Editions. Now, Rockstar Games has also shared that it will be bringing the classic versions of the games back to PC storefronts. Furthermore, anybody that purchases GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition through June 30, 2022 will receive these versions for free.

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launched in a nearly unplayable state, and developer Rockstar Games is beginning the pathway to making them what they originally envisioned.