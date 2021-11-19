New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Rockstar apologizes for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, offers free games

Rockstar Games promises to patch the GTA Trilogy and give buyers the original versions for free.
Donovan Erskine
1

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition came under heavy scrutiny when it launched earlier this month. In addition to running poorly, the games were riddled with mind-boggling bugs and glitches across all of the platforms that it’s available on. Now, Rockstar Games has issued an apology for launching the games in such a state, and is promising to fix them with future updates. In addition, the developer is giving players that purchased the game the classics at no additional charge.

Rockstar Games published its letter to fans about the GTA Trilogy remasters to its website on November 19. The message reads “Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games." The developer acknowledges the myriad issues plaguing the experience, and pledges to improve it moving forward with a series of updates, starting with a Title Update coming to the games soon.

One of the bigger concerns following the launch of the remasters was the fact that they were replacing the classic versions of the games, ones that arguably ran much better than the Definitive Editions. Now, Rockstar Games has also shared that it will be bringing the classic versions of the games back to PC storefronts. Furthermore, anybody that purchases GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition through June 30, 2022 will receive these versions for free.

GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition launched in a nearly unplayable state, and developer Rockstar Games is beginning the pathway to making them what they originally envisioned.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola