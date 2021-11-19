Sifu release date moves up to early February Sloclap has moved the release date for Sifu up by a couple of weeks.

Sifu was one of the more interesting games to be revealed this year. The martial arts brawler is looking to deliver some satisfying combat, with an interesting story to pair with it. Originally set to be released by the end of this year, Sifu had been delayed to February 22, 2022. Now, developer Sloclap is moving the game’s launch once again, but in the other direction. Sifu will now be released in the early days of next February.

Sloclap shared in a new YouTube video that Sifu’s new release date will be February 8, 2022. In the video, we see more of the kung-fu action that initially drew us in when the game was revealed earlier this year. We also get another look at the aging of the main character, with sequences of the protagonist fighting as a young man, and an elder. At the end, the release clock rolls back from the game's original February 22 launch date to its new one, February 8.

Ever since the pandemic, video game delays have been happening as frequently as ever. It’s a pleasant surprise to see a developer move a game’s release date up, even if only by a few weeks. It’s also a good sign that the developers are making decent progress on the game, and another delay is unlikely.

Sifu will be released on February 8, 2022 for PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store, and is available for pre-order now. The game has a Standard and a Deluxe Edition, with the latter offering 48 hours access to the action game. For future updates on Sifu and the work happening at Sloclap, stick with us here on Shacknews.