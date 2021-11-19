Moncler is Fortnite's next high-fashion collaboration Fortnite and Moncler are bringing more designer drip to the battle royale.

Fortnite has already conquered the entertainment world, as the game is essentially a who’s who of video game, movie, and television characters. In recent months, we saw Epic Games dip its toe into the world of designer fashion with a Balenciaga collaboration. Now, Fortnite is partnering with yet another designer brand for in-game cosmetics with its Moncler collaboration.

Epic Games announced its Moncler team up in a post to the Fortnite website. The Moncler Classic Set brings new designer outfits to the battle royale game, and are Inspired by Moncler’s real-world looks. The two outfits are Andre and Renee, and feature a unique reactive capability. A player’s altitude on the map will cause the color of the outfit to change from a snowy white to a mix of blue and purple, and then black. The Moncler outfits will be available when the Item Shop resets on November 20, 2021.

The Moncler Classic Set includes the Andre and Renee Outfits. Inspired by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection by Matthew Williams, these Outfits celebrate light and dark. If you choose their reactive base Style, watch your attire transition from light to dark as your altitude gets higher. As your altitude gets lower, your attire will transition from dark back to light!

In addition to the outfits themselves, the Moncler Classic Set also brings other accessories for players to style themselves with. This includes the Umbra-Tube Back Bling, Umbra-Axe Pickaxe, and Para-Pluie Glider. There’s also a new loading screen that depicts Andre and Renee looking up at the sky as an eclipse rests atop a mountain.

Moncler is just the latest fashion brand to make an appearance in the endlessly popular battle royale games. Just months ago, Balenciaga teamed up with Epic Games to create some designer wear for both Fortnite, as well as its actual shop.