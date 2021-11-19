Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 19: Black Friday 2021 begins

Thanksgiving is just six days away and that means the Black Friday shopping season is upon us. PlayStation and Xbox are already off to the races, having officially begun their Black Friday sales. You want first time discounts? You've got a boatload of them! Enjoy your first major savings on Back 4 Blood, Far Cry 6, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Life is Strange: True Colors, Lost Judgment, and many more! On top of that, PlayStation is going beyond with its own console exclusives, so enjoy significant deals on Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, the Death Stranding Director's Cut, Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade, Guilty Gear Strive, and a lot more!

You'll notice that the Nintendo column is noticeably empty this week, but fear not. Their deals start on Sunday, so keep an eye on the Nintendo eShop!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.