Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 19: Black Friday 2021 begins

Thanksgiving is just six days away and that means the Black Friday shopping season is upon us. PlayStation and Xbox are already off to the races, having officially begun their Black Friday sales. You want first time discounts? You've got a boatload of them! Enjoy your first major savings on Back 4 Blood, Far Cry 6, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Life is Strange: True Colors, Lost Judgment, and many more! On top of that, PlayStation is going beyond with its own console exclusives, so enjoy significant deals on Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, the Death Stranding Director's Cut, Final Fantasy 7 Intergrade, Guilty Gear Strive, and a lot more!
You'll notice that the Nintendo column is noticeably empty this week, but fear not. Their deals start on Sunday, so keep an eye on the Nintendo eShop!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Moving Out - FREE!
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - FREE!
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $33.99 (15% off)
- The Falconeer - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dodgeball Academia - $18.74 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Black Friday 2021
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tales of Arise [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Xbox Series X] - $22.49 (25% off)
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Thieves [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Lost in Random - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K22 [Xbox Series X] - $34.99 (50% off)
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $24.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (66% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $13.99 (66% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $15.99 (60% off)
- Humankind - $39.99 (20% off)
- Empire of Sin Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Quake [Xbox Series X] - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Black Friday 2021 Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Black Friday
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Deathloop [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [PS5] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- FIFA 22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Tales of Arise [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil: Village [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $34.79 (42% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [PS5/PS4] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Just Dance 2022 [PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (20% off)
- NHL 22 [PS5] - $48.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 22 [PS5] - $41.99 (40% off)
- MLB The Show 21 [PS5] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions - $23.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $15.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $19.79 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rez Infinite - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (30% off)
- KeyWe [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cozy Grove - $11.24 (25% off)
- TOEM [PS5] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Last Stop [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (70% off)
- The Pathless [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $21.99 (45% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $14.99 (25% off)
- Godfall: Ascended Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $13.49 (50% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $5.99 (40% off)
- CrossCode [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- John Wick Hex - $7.99 (60% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $10.99 (45% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $9.99 (50% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the PlayStation PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- L.A. Noire - $19.99 (50% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- First Class Trouble [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR Required] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $41.99 (30% off)
- The World Ends With You: Final Remix - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $17.99 (55% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $3.74 (75% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $5.00 (75% off)
