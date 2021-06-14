Evening Reading - June 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Halo Infinite is going to be good

How good does multiplayer look?

I'm so excited for this.

E3 gets pretty wild

I CANT BELIEVE I GET TO SIT ON THIS FACE #E32021 #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/naTskfaFm0 — Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) June 12, 2021

I love to see this sort of engagement on Twitter. So positive. Everyone should be so generous.

Something happened with Batman

World's Greatest Detective still working on finding the clitoris. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 14, 2021

Apparently DC doesn't want Batman being a good partner?

More Halo goodness

Me playing Me developing

Halo CE #HaloInfinite

on my Xbox on my PC

(2001) (2019-2021) pic.twitter.com/cxVqUQIylX — Kolbe Payne ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kolbepayne) June 13, 2021

So keen. So dang keen.

What a week

i'm very sorry if this has been done before pic.twitter.com/z1WZmHwFnQ — red °•○🐟 (@redherring57) June 12, 2021

Wait, it's not even Wednesday? IT'S MONDAY?!

Remember those dumb jokes about hating one's spouse?

I think millennials killed the “I hate my spouse” genre of humor and honestly I’m proud of us. this used to be like half of all jokes — Lauren Wilford (@lauren_wilford) June 12, 2021

Glad those jokes are gone.

Invincible

I don't know why I put so much effort into this. pic.twitter.com/KaT7iADWqI — my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) June 14, 2021

Except against onion.

Star Wars meme

Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/xERwyTxs6O — David Fries (@JDavidFries) June 14, 2021

This one is a hot commodity.

Day 400 of E3 has Rad feeling sleepy and yet, also razzy. Here's a photo of him lounging around.

