Evening Reading - June 14, 2021

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- E3 2021 schedule, dates, times and lineup
- E3 2021: All games, trailers, announcements, news, and presentation VODs
- Limited Run gives Castlevania Requiem bundle a physical release on PS4
- Capcom confirms Resident Evil Village DLC is now in development
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin getting new Monstie Palamute next month
- Starfield: The Journey Begins video promises 'a lot to share' soon
- Razer reveals the new Blade 14 laptop & USB-C 130W GaN charger at E3 2021
- Razer announces Project Hazel mask is now in production
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Halo Infinite is going to be good
How good does multiplayer look?
I'm so excited for this.
E3 gets pretty wild
I CANT BELIEVE I GET TO SIT ON THIS FACE #E32021 #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/naTskfaFm0— Belinda Garcia (@bbcgarcia) June 12, 2021
I love to see this sort of engagement on Twitter. So positive. Everyone should be so generous.
Something happened with Batman
World's Greatest Detective still working on finding the clitoris.— Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) June 14, 2021
Apparently DC doesn't want Batman being a good partner?
More Halo goodness
Me playing Me developing— Kolbe Payne ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@kolbepayne) June 13, 2021
Halo CE #HaloInfinite
on my Xbox on my PC
(2001) (2019-2021) pic.twitter.com/cxVqUQIylX
So keen. So dang keen.
What a week
i'm very sorry if this has been done before pic.twitter.com/z1WZmHwFnQ— red °•○🐟 (@redherring57) June 12, 2021
Wait, it's not even Wednesday? IT'S MONDAY?!
Remember those dumb jokes about hating one's spouse?
I think millennials killed the “I hate my spouse” genre of humor and honestly I’m proud of us. this used to be like half of all jokes— Lauren Wilford (@lauren_wilford) June 12, 2021
Glad those jokes are gone.
Invincible
I don't know why I put so much effort into this. pic.twitter.com/KaT7iADWqI— my uncle’s meme stash (@myunclesmemes) June 14, 2021
Except against onion.
Star Wars meme
Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/xERwyTxs6O— David Fries (@JDavidFries) June 14, 2021
This one is a hot commodity.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 14, 2021