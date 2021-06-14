New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin getting new Monstie Palamute next month

A new furry friend is inbound for players of Monster Hunter Stories 2, according to the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase.

Chris Jarrard
1

If you are an avid Monster Hunter player and you’ve felt that the new Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was lacking in the Palamute companion department, Capcom has just the medicine you need. During this afternoon’s Capcom E3 2021 Showcase event, the publisher confirmed that a new content update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is incoming and will offer a new Monstie Palamute. This update is scheduled to launch on July 15.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola