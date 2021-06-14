Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin getting new Monstie Palamute next month A new furry friend is inbound for players of Monster Hunter Stories 2, according to the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase.

If you are an avid Monster Hunter player and you’ve felt that the new Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was lacking in the Palamute companion department, Capcom has just the medicine you need. During this afternoon’s Capcom E3 2021 Showcase event, the publisher confirmed that a new content update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is incoming and will offer a new Monstie Palamute. This update is scheduled to launch on July 15.

This story is developing...