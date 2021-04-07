Evening Reading - April 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Jeff Bezos on increasing corporate tax rates

It would seem that the founder and CEO of Amazon is supportive of the Biden Administration increasing corporate tax rates.

PlayStation 5's Abandoned is not a Kojima title

Abandoned for PS5 is not a secret Hideo Kojima game https://t.co/tx4XDJUSXT by @jeffgrubb — GamesBeat (@GamesBeat) April 8, 2021

Apparently, Xbox may be in talks with Kojima about publishing his next title.

They need help with animations

We're hiring animators.



This is our swim animation right now. Please help us.



https://t.co/xILuefPhSS pic.twitter.com/89A9BwF722 — s&box (@sboxgame) April 3, 2021

This is so funny to me. Look at this swimming animation. Someone please help them.

The Droogs in Space Jam 2?

Seeing the droogs from A Clockwork Orange in the Space Jam ad is more evidence of the what I'd call the Fortnite Effect - big corporations hoover up IP and then feed it back to us in the form of undifferentiated, incoherent pink slime like chicken nuggets are made of — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) April 4, 2021

That's not really a crossover I would have anticipated.

If it fits, it... sits?

It's not really sitting. More like squishing.

Pockets in all the clothes!

I’m genuinely furious at learning this pic.twitter.com/nQR9rzXiX7 — Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) April 3, 2021

Why do some clothes have no pockets? Madness.

Dana is hilarious

my mom and her bf are visiting and i was outside smoking weed and i started coughing really hard and my mom’s boyfriend heard me and was like “is she okay?” and my mom was like “i mean she’s a pot head, but otherwise she’s fine.” — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) April 5, 2021

Have you read many of her tweets?

Microsoft's logo, circa 1975

Groovy. Microsoft’s first logo was introduced in 1975. pic.twitter.com/dsPGidN4wP — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 5, 2021

Microsoft has been sharing its logos recently. Maybe it's about to update it again?

Add to cart?

this entire last year be like pic.twitter.com/hfGe3Wwlsi — 🌷fu (@fuwaffy) April 4, 2021

Always the right option when feeling down.

