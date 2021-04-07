New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - April 7, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Jeff Bezos on increasing corporate tax rates

It would seem that the founder and CEO of Amazon is supportive of the Biden Administration increasing corporate tax rates.

PlayStation 5's Abandoned is not a Kojima title

Apparently, Xbox may be in talks with Kojima about publishing his next title.

They need help with animations

This is so funny to me. Look at this swimming animation. Someone please help them.

The Droogs in Space Jam 2?

That's not really a crossover I would have anticipated.

If it fits, it... sits?

It's not really sitting. More like squishing.

Pockets in all the clothes!

Why do some clothes have no pockets? Madness.

Dana is hilarious

Have you read many of her tweets?

Microsoft's logo, circa 1975

Microsoft has been sharing its logos recently. Maybe it's about to update it again?

Add to cart?

Always the right option when feeling down.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola