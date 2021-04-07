Evening Reading - April 7, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Outriders review: Altering Enoch one bullet at a time
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 5, 2021
- Twitter reportedly entered talks to acquire audio app Clubhouse
- BioWare details Mass Effect Legendary Edition gameplay changes
- Nier Replicant's remaster went gold 'a while ago' & the team is preparing free DLC
- Rocket League Season 3 - All Challenges and Stage date schedule
- Humble Bundle goes virtual again with second batch of VR games
- Monster Hunter Rise offers free item pack in celebration of 5m units shipped
- Death Stranding's PC port made over $27 million in 2020
- Tokyo Game Show 2021 to be held entirely online in September
Jeff Bezos on increasing corporate tax rates
A message from Jeff Bezos. https://t.co/ZAcpnaRu6z pic.twitter.com/81AkgVyQke— Amazon News (@amazonnews) April 6, 2021
It would seem that the founder and CEO of Amazon is supportive of the Biden Administration increasing corporate tax rates.
PlayStation 5's Abandoned is not a Kojima title
Abandoned for PS5 is not a secret Hideo Kojima game https://t.co/tx4XDJUSXT by @jeffgrubb— GamesBeat (@GamesBeat) April 8, 2021
Apparently, Xbox may be in talks with Kojima about publishing his next title.
They need help with animations
We're hiring animators.— s&box (@sboxgame) April 3, 2021
This is our swim animation right now. Please help us.
https://t.co/xILuefPhSS pic.twitter.com/89A9BwF722
This is so funny to me. Look at this swimming animation. Someone please help them.
The Droogs in Space Jam 2?
Seeing the droogs from A Clockwork Orange in the Space Jam ad is more evidence of the what I'd call the Fortnite Effect - big corporations hoover up IP and then feed it back to us in the form of undifferentiated, incoherent pink slime like chicken nuggets are made of— Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) April 4, 2021
That's not really a crossover I would have anticipated.
If it fits, it... sits?
April 3, 2021
It's not really sitting. More like squishing.
Pockets in all the clothes!
I’m genuinely furious at learning this pic.twitter.com/nQR9rzXiX7— Adriel Wallick (@MsMinotaur) April 3, 2021
Why do some clothes have no pockets? Madness.
Dana is hilarious
my mom and her bf are visiting and i was outside smoking weed and i started coughing really hard and my mom’s boyfriend heard me and was like “is she okay?” and my mom was like “i mean she’s a pot head, but otherwise she’s fine.”— Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) April 5, 2021
Have you read many of her tweets?
Microsoft's logo, circa 1975
Groovy. Microsoft’s first logo was introduced in 1975. pic.twitter.com/dsPGidN4wP— Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 5, 2021
Microsoft has been sharing its logos recently. Maybe it's about to update it again?
Add to cart?
this entire last year be like pic.twitter.com/hfGe3Wwlsi— 🌷fu (@fuwaffy) April 4, 2021
Always the right option when feeling down.
