BioWare details Mass Effect Legendary Edition gameplay changes BioWare is bringing about several mechanical and quality of life changes with the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

The Mass Effect games are among the most beloved gaming franchises of the modern era. With these epic sci-fi adventures now a decade in the rearview mirror, developer BioWare is bringing them back with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This bundle will feature HD remasters of the games, with some added mechanical and quality of life changes.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition set to launch globally on May 14, 2021, BioWare shared some of the changes fans can expect to see when they return to the Normandy. These changes are detailed in the Gameplay Calibrations blog post made to EA’s website.

Combat is a major focal point in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as BioWare has made tweaks in order to make the experience feel smoother. This includes tuning to weapon accuracy, as the randomness of gun combat was one of the major criticisms of the original Mass Effect. However, BioWare acknowledges that the combat in ME1 feels different from the sequels, and intends to keep it that way.

The Mako vehicle is quite prevalent in Mass Effect and is also seeing several changes for the upcoming remaster. “This legendary vehicle from the first Mass Effect has been ‘calibrated’ to perform better than ever. In the original game, the physics tuning for the Mako made it feel too light and bouncy, even at times becoming uncontrollable, but it’s now a much smoother ride while still being ‘loveable’ like before,” the developer said.

As for quality of life, the character creator in Mass Effect will include new customization options, such as added hairstyles and skin tones. A slew of other changes and fixes will be included when Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14, 2021.