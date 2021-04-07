New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

BioWare details Mass Effect Legendary Edition gameplay changes

BioWare is bringing about several mechanical and quality of life changes with the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Mass Effect games are among the most beloved gaming franchises of the modern era. With these epic sci-fi adventures now a decade in the rearview mirror, developer BioWare is bringing them back with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This bundle will feature HD remasters of the games, with some added mechanical and quality of life changes.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition set to launch globally on May 14, 2021, BioWare shared some of the changes fans can expect to see when they return to the Normandy. These changes are detailed in the Gameplay Calibrations blog post made to EA’s website.

Combat is a major focal point in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, as BioWare has made tweaks in order to make the experience feel smoother. This includes tuning to weapon accuracy, as the randomness of gun combat was one of the major criticisms of the original Mass Effect. However, BioWare acknowledges that the combat in ME1 feels different from the sequels, and intends to keep it that way.

The Mako vehicle is quite prevalent in Mass Effect and is also seeing several changes for the upcoming remaster. “This legendary vehicle from the first Mass Effect has been ‘calibrated’ to perform better than ever. In the original game, the physics tuning for the Mako made it feel too light and bouncy, even at times becoming uncontrollable, but it’s now a much smoother ride while still being ‘loveable’ like before,” the developer said.

As for quality of life, the character creator in Mass Effect will include new customization options, such as added hairstyles and skin tones. A slew of other changes and fixes will be included when Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

