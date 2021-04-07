Tokyo Game Show 2021 to be held entirely online in September For the second year in a row, Tokyo Game Show will be presented in an all-digital format and it's dated for late September into early October.

As the fact that its still not quite safe enough to have in-person events settles in, major organizers are preparing the year for a schedule of online gaming events. E3 2021 recently announced its pivot to an all-digital format, and today, Tokyo Game Show has followed suit. TGS2021 will be an entirely online event, and it has been giving dates for late September into early October this year.

Tokyo Game Show 2021’s online event and dates were announced in a recent press release from the organizers. Taking place from September 30 to October 3, 2021, Tokyo Game Show 2021’s showcase will be presented entirely online for the second year in a row. The announced theme of this year’s show is “We’ll always have games” and exhibitor applications have opened on the event website. A limited offline venue will apparently also be offered for press to conduct interviews and more directly share the contents of TGS2021’s showcase. Moreover, all official programs of the show will be broadcast simultaneously in English translation via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and other popular video platforms.

The layout below shows the breakdown of new and returning features for Tokyo Game Show 2021's online experience, with a limited offline presence for press only.

As aforementioned, this will be the second year that Tokyo Game Show has taken on an online setting, with Tokyo Game Show 2020’s physical event being canceled for an online pivot around early September last year. For TGS2021, the organizers intend to expand upon what was successful for the show’s online style in meaningful ways. In addition to simultaneous English broadcast events, Tokyo Game Show 2021 is partnering with various exhibitors in its programs to offer free demos to players to allow them to try out new games presented during the show.

There are still a lot of details up in the air for Tokyo Game Show 2021, but with its dates set and its expansion planned, it would appear players and fans can look forward to a wealth of new information leading up to late September 2021. Stay tuned for more information and details.