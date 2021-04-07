Monster Hunter Rise offers free item pack in celebration of 5m units shipped Capcom released a Commemorative Item Pack that Monster Hunter Rise player to claim for free as a thank you for the game's 5 million shipped unit milestone.

Monster Hunter Rise has had no shortage of success since it launched on the Nintendo Switch less than two weeks ago. It moved millions of units in the first weekend and pushed another million in the week immediately following. Safe to say, most players have happily flocked to the franchise’s latest entry to enjoy what all the buzz is about. Capcom and the developers have been floored by the response, and to thank players, they released a free Commemorative Item Pack full of high-level items to aid hunters in their pursuits.

Capcom announced the Monster Hunter Rise Commemorative Item Pack via the Monster Hunter Twitter late on April 7, 2021. As a thank you for aiding in Monster Hunter Rise shipping five million units globally, the pack includes some very good items that can be considered staples of any hunt, including Mega Demondrug, Mega Armorskin, and Large Barrel Bombs. According to the announcement, the Commemorative Item Pack is free to claim for all hunters.

First week numbers are in: #MHRise has shipped over 5 million units worldwide!



As a token of our gratitude, we're giving out a Commemorative Item Pack. ❤️

Check in with Senri the Mailman to claim your Kamura Pack 1. 💌 pic.twitter.com/1NlCFvAylO — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 7, 2021

In order to claim the Monster Hunter Rise Commemorative Item Pack, you only need to load into the game and go find Senri the Mailman. He’s the Palico that you talk to about getting into online matchmaking and co-op play. From his menus, you head down to the option that said Add-on Content and select it. You should find an entry called “Kamura Pack 1: Big Hit Celebration” at the top of the list. Claiming that will drop all of the listed items into your storage box for your perusal. You just need to go check your box right across the street from Senri at that point to see.

Monster Hunter Rise continues to make quite the waves on the Nintendo Switch, standing out as a frontrunner for the console’s best game in 2021 so far. With players flocking to it in droves (and the Commemorative Item Pack officially labeled Kamura Pack 1), it’s possible we could look forward to further lovely gifts and thanks from Capcom in the near future.