Shacknews livestream schedule - week of April 5, 2021

Good day, Shacknews. Monday is here, so that means it’s time for another week of exciting livestreams. In addition to let’s plays and news shows, we’ll also be talking esports and movies. There’s a lot going on and you won’t want to miss it. Here's the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of April 5, 2021.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake, Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

