Rocket League Season 3 - All Challenges and Stage date schedule Here's the schedule for every Stage in Rocket League Season 3.

Rocket League Season 3 is officially underway, bringing about new content and unlockable for fans of the vehicular soccer game. As the season goes on, new Stages will add more challenges and content to keep the Rocket League experience fresh.

Throughout Season 3, new Stages will add additional unlockables and challenges for players. Here’s the full Stage schedule for Rocket League Season 3:

Stage 1 - Today

Stage 2 - May 12

Stage 3 - June 16

Stage 4 - July 14

Rocket League Season 3 will conclude when Stage 4 ends on August 11.The first Stage is available now, with free tier challenges available to all players, and premium challenges for those that purchase the Season pass. Let’s get into all of the available challenges in Rocket League Season 3.

Rocket League Season 3 Stage 1 free and premium challenges

Win 25 online matches (Free)

Score 30 goals in online matches (Free)

Get 35 saves or epic saves in online matches (Free)

Earn 25,000 XP in online matches (Free)

Get 15 assists in online matches (Free)

Get 200 goals, assists, or saves in online matches (Free)

Get 40 wins in any competitive playlist (Premium)

Get points in any special goal type: Aerial, Backwards, Bicycle, Long, Overtime, Turtle, Swish Goals, or a Pool Shot (Premium)

Gain 3 XP levels (Premium)

Get 100 centers or clears in online matches (Premium)

Get a goal and a win in a single online match (Premium)

Earn 20,000 points in online matches (Premium)

These challenges are available now and will be there until Season 3 ends on August 11. However, more and more challenges will release with each Stage, so make sure you don’t fall too far behind.

For more on Rocket League Season 3’s challenges and Stages, stay with us right here on Shacknews as we’ll continue to update this guide throughout the Season.