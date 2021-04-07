Humble Bundle goes virtual again with second batch of VR games The Humble Spring Into VR Bundle marks only the second time that the team has aimed at virtual reality users for charity.

Humble Bundle has been offering up gaming collections for years, raising millions for charity in the process. While the company has been around for a long time, some might be surprised to hear that they haven't had a lot of bundles for VR gamers. That's changing this week with Humble Bundle's second-ever VR bundle, featuring a handful of games for PC users with virtual reality headsets.

The Humble Spring Into VR Bundle opened up on Wednesday. Those who only need a single game can pay $1 USD for a copy of Detached. Those who pay more than the average amount can get Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, and Espire 1: VR Operative. Anyone who pays at least $15 will also receive Job Simulator, Sairento VR, and Borderlands 2 VR. All of these games activate on Steam, but it should probably go without saying that they'll require a VR headset.

For the VR aficionados, these are all strong additions to your gaming library. Shacknews has checked out a few of these games in the past. You can check out our old Borderlands 2 VR preview for an idea of how Gearbox's looter shooter made the transition. You can also check out some of our interviews for Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Job Simulator if you're on the fence about those games.

As is the case with all bundles, anyone who spends money on this batch of games can choose between giving their money to the game developers, charity, or Humble themselves. Which charity the money goes to will be up to the buyer. The Humble Spring Into VR Bundle will be available until Tuesday, April 20.