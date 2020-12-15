Evening Reading - December 15, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
- Torchlight 3 reworks Forged class for Snow & Steam update
- Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 adds 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination
- Fall Guys Season 3 patch notes ushers in Winter Knockout
- How Partie aims to make gaming with like-minded players easier
- Among Us crawls through Nintendo Switch vent, releases today
- Nintendo Indie World for December 15 showcases Spelunky 2, Super Meat Boy Forever
- Diablo 4 dev blog explains itemization, scraps Mythic items
- New gameplay mechanics coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game
- Overwatch temporarily removes D.Va due to unidentified bug
- The Dawning recipes and ingredients - Destiny 2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Australian film critics review 2020
I miss these two. They're fantastic film reviewers.
Aussie PM
Australia cannot rely on selling coal to China. I’ve always said that.— Scott Morrison PM of Australia (parody) (@ScottyFromMktg) December 15, 2020
We need to explore more sustainable export markets like asbestos and shark fins.
Satire works well when it's almost indistinguishable from reality.
John ACAB
there he is— Gage (ectoplasm) (@glueyouback) December 13, 2020
john acab pic.twitter.com/lqRHYZf195
What a fighter.
King of the Hill still
December 15, 2020
In this episode, Hank teaches Bobby the dangers of smoking after finding Bobby trying a cigarette. Hanks solution? Make Bobby smoke until he throws up.
Space and math
There is beauty out there everywhere we look. At the south pole of Jupiter, @NASAJuno watched as a new storm tried to turn a pentagon of cyclones into a symmetric hexagon. https://t.co/ZYd7Q2xlLo pic.twitter.com/tEbJoM2A3U— Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) December 13, 2020
Space is beautiful.
More space
Way out there in the darkness...3 billion miles from the Sun...Neptune's southern pole, imaged by Voyager 2 on September 3, 1989. pic.twitter.com/EhflA6KsVt— Jason Major (@JPMajor) December 12, 2020
Our system is great. We're so small and insignificant compared to the universe.
Adorable ad
Sweet Jesus I’m a mess. 😭— DRob (@D_Rob__) December 12, 2020
Well worth 2 mins if you are a parent pic.twitter.com/ZeoSgdJYoX
Fine marketing.
DMCA-safe Guitar Hero
DMCA safe Guitar Hero on Twitch, 2020 pic.twitter.com/gdZrvRbXqT— Jason Paradise (@jparaLove) December 12, 2020
Replace all music with this.
Right in the feels
one day you logged out of AIM and you never logged in again— 𝕤𝕦𝕟𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣 (@spinubzilla) December 12, 2020
For me, it was MSN.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's another one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's having a stretch! Look at those stretchy toes!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 15, 2020