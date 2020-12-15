New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 15, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night-time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Australian film critics review 2020

I miss these two. They're fantastic film reviewers.

Aussie PM

Satire works well when it's almost indistinguishable from reality.

John ACAB

What a fighter.

King of the Hill still

In this episode, Hank teaches Bobby the dangers of smoking after finding Bobby trying a cigarette. Hanks solution? Make Bobby smoke until he throws up.

Space and math

Space is beautiful.

More space

Our system is great. We're so small and insignificant compared to the universe.

Adorable ad

Fine marketing.

DMCA-safe Guitar Hero

Replace all music with this.

Right in the feels

For me, it was MSN.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's another one of my favorite photos of Rad. He's having a stretch! Look at those stretchy toes!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

