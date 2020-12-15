New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo Indie World for December 15 showcases Spelunky 2, Super Meat Boy Forever

Nintendo's latest Indie World presentation gave several updates on upcoming Switch titles.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo held an Indie World Showcase on Tuesday, December 15. Much similar to Nintendo Directs, these short form presentations highlight upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch, but shift the focus to smaller games from third-party developers. The latest Indie World Showcase featured some notable announcements around the world of Nintendo.

The show opened with the reveal of both Spelunky and Spelunky 2 coming to the Switch. With Spelunky 2 releasing earlier this year to rave reviews, we found ourselves wondering how this title wasn’t released for the Switch. Now, both Spelunk 2 and its predecessor will arrive on the handheld console hybrid Summer 2021.

After a long period of no news or information, we recently learned that Super Meat Boy Forever would be dropping at the end of this month. Now, we know that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as well. What’s more, Super Meat Boy Forever will release on December 23 as a console launch exclusive, meaning it will only be on Switch for a period of time.

At the end of the presentation, it was revealed that breakout hit of 2020 Among Us will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The true mic drop moment was that the game would be available on the console later today. Among Us exploded in popularity in 2020, nearly two years after its initial release. The game is also coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC.

Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase also featured a sizzle reel of footage from upcoming third-party releases. The full video can be found over on Nintnedo’s official YouTube channel. For more on Nintendo Indie World, you can stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola