New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Super Meat Boy Forever finally gets a release date at The Game Awards

After years of Tommy Refenes saying Super Meat Boy Forever has no release date, it finally got a release date at The Game Awards. And it's closer than you think.
Ozzie Mejia
1

For months, Team Meat's Tommy Refenes has insisted to everyone (including Shacknews, repeatedly) that there is no release date for Super Meat Boy Forever. There is no release date for Super Meat Boy Forever! There is no release date for Super Meat Boy Forever! But things tend to change at The Game Awards. And now, there is a release date for Super Meat Boy Forever. On top of that, it's closer than anybody thinks.

Super Meat Boy Forever has a release date. It's coming on December 23 to PC via the Epic Games Store.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola