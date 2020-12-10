Super Meat Boy Forever finally gets a release date at The Game Awards After years of Tommy Refenes saying Super Meat Boy Forever has no release date, it finally got a release date at The Game Awards. And it's closer than you think.

For months, Team Meat's Tommy Refenes has insisted to everyone (including Shacknews, repeatedly) that there is no release date for Super Meat Boy Forever. There is no release date for Super Meat Boy Forever! There is no release date for Super Meat Boy Forever! But things tend to change at The Game Awards. And now, there is a release date for Super Meat Boy Forever. On top of that, it's closer than anybody thinks.

Told you it would happen in 2020! Super Meat Boy Forever coming to the Epic Games Store December 23rd! pic.twitter.com/acxkrqfwl0 — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) December 11, 2020

Super Meat Boy Forever has a release date. It's coming on December 23 to PC via the Epic Games Store.

