Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC The insanely popular Mafia/Werewolf-like game is coming to Microsoft's Netflix-like subscription service on PC.

Among Us has taken the world by storm this year. It has seen a meteoric rise to fame after releasing back in 2018, and now, the popular game of teamwork and deception is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC. Players on PC will now have another means of accessing the title outside of the Steam store or direct purchases through the Innersloth site.

Among Us will be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC "soon".

Announced via Xbox Wire on December 10, 2020, Among Us will be joining the huge catalogue of titles currently available in Xbox Game Pass for PC. While no release date was given, Will Tuttle states that Among Us will be “coming soon” and that there will be more information to share in the future.

For those that have been living under a rock, Among Us originally released in 2018 but only saw gigantic growth in 2020. As of December, more than half a billion players have logged on and played this game with their friends – and strangers.

The concept of Among Us is startlingly simple. Players work together to complete tasks on a ship (or other maps). These tasks varying in difficulty, whether it’s connected cables together, swiping an ID card, or completing a round of Simon Says. The real challenge, however, is that one (or more) of the crewmates is an Impostor. This unique character has the ability to sabotage various aspects of the map (turning off oxygen, causing a reactor to have a meltdown) as well as kill other crewmates. Players will need to work together to deduce who the Impostor is and vote them out before everyone dies at their hands.

Among Us will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC at some point in the not-to-distant future. Now we just need Innersloth to work on a console port so that Xbox players can experience the fun, too. Not too sure how that will work given how players need to communicate in-game, though. Make sure to check out the Among Us page here on Shacknews for the latest news as well as a wealth of guides.