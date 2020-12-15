New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2020 adds 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination

Overwatch's annual Winter Wonderland event has begun and includes a new game mode along with several new skins.
Ozzie Mejia
There's ten days until Christmas and Overwatch is making it a little easier to pass the time before the holiday arrives. Snow has started to fall and that means Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event has begun. This means players can take part in some new holiday-themed events and unwrap some exciting new presents.

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland introduces a new seasonal game mode called Freezethaw Elimination. This is a 4v4 elimination mode where the goal is to totally freeze the other team. Instead of dying after running out of health, players will be frozen solid. The last team standing wins. Just know that even if you're frozen, you're not totally out of the game. Surviving teammates can thaw out any frozen allies by touching them, which means games can swing the other way at any time. If Freezethaw Elimination isn't to your liking, you can jump into games of Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Snowball Deathmatch from previous years' Overwatch Winter Wonderlands.

New skins are also on the agenda for this year's Winter Wonderland. You can pick up at least three new skins through weekly challenges. In addition to picking up player icons and sprays, there's an Epic skin available each week during the event. Elf Junkrat is up for Week 1, Gingerbread Ana is available for Week 2, and the event wraps up with Frosty Roadhog for Week 3. There are also new items available through the usual Overwatch lootboxes, including five new Legendary skins.

Make some music with Conductor Reinhardt.

March with Penguin Mei.

Freeze upon the sight of Ice Empress Moira.

Play around with Toybot Zenyatta.

And chop some wood with Lumberjack Tobjorn.

Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event is underway right now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It'll continue through January 5. You can check out more about this year's event on the Overwatch website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

