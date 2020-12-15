New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Torchlight 3 reworks Forged class for Snow & Steam update

Torchlight 3 players are getting a gift for the holidays and it's a total rework for the Forged class.
Ozzie Mejia
8

The holiday season is starting across many of today's top games. Torchlight 3 recently released its full version, but it's also getting into the seasonal mood with its latest update. Titled Snow & Steam, this latest update is doing more than adding yuletide items to Torchlight 3. It's being touted as the game's biggest update so far.

As it turns out, Torchlight 3's Snow & Steam update's biggest feature may not be holiday-related at all. The Forged class is getting its first major rework. Developer Echtra has listened to player feedback and the myriad of reasons why the Forged class wasn't clicking with the player base. Therefore, the team redesigned the class from the ground up, adding new HUD elements, skills, and abilities. The Forged will run on a new Steam resource, which can be used to enhance movement speed, basic attacks, and class skills.

But if you're getting into this update for the holiday items, you'll have plenty of those to dive into. Players can find four holiday-themed pets, 11 new legendary items (including several new icy weapons), a new legendary Winterweave Armor set, and a slew of holiday-themed fort decorations. Those fort decorations can be found in the Snow & Steam Contract, but players will only have a limited time to get these decorations.

There's a lot to explore in Torchlight 3's new Snow & Steam update, but don't take our word for it. Video Editor Greg Burke recently talked to Lead Game Designer Shawn Stone, who went into more detail on Snow & Steam, as well as what the future holds for the dungeon crawler.

The full patch notes, as well as details about the Snow & Steam update, can be found on the Torchlight 3 website. The update is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 15, 2020 12:40 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Torchlight 3 reworks Forged class for Snow & Steam update

    • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 1:05 PM

      Was Torchlight 3 any good? I enjoyed the first two games, but I recall hearing some bad news about it early on, and don't recall seeing or hearing much about it after release.

      I just read the Shacknews review and I'm not sure if it's worth checking out. Anyone else have any input on it?

      • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 15, 2020 1:13 PM

        Also, not to keep beating a dead horse, but I'm starting to wonder if I just don't know how to use Shacknews?

        After reading this article, I was curious if Shacknews staff reviewed the release. I started by simply going to the home page, and clicking on the search icon (magnifying glass) and typing in "Torchlight". That redirected me to this result:
        https://www.shacknews.com/topic/torchlight
        http://chattypics.com/files/1st_search_3r1nrpc9r6.png

        This appears to have redirected to the specific "Torchlight" tag, which makes sense. But there's nothing about Torchlight 3, just some mixed results for Torchlight 1 & 2. From this very same page, I used the embedded search box (immediately above the articles, not the main search icon) and instead typed "torchlight 3", which redirected me to this result:
        https://www.shacknews.com/search/?q=torchlight+3
        http://chattypics.com/files/2nd_search_hge9s9g71f.png

        This appears to be a comment search, as switching between "Top Results" and "Chatty" produce the exact same results.

        So then I did what I usually end up doing and just going to google and typing in "shacknews torchlight 3 review" and finding the article. So I guess good news is the SEO is working well for third party search engines, but I feel like every time I try using the actual Shacknews site to browse or find articles, I end up failing miserably and just going to google to find it. Am I doing something wrong?

        • usmcmueller legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 15, 2020 1:34 PM

          Try frontiers, which is what I believe it morphed from. Maybe

      • Tezcali legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 15, 2020 1:59 PM

        I was wondering this too, I really enjoyed torchlight 2, but heard bad things about 3.

        • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 15, 2020 2:19 PM

          Yeah, I'll probably just wait until it goes on deep discount. If it hits the $10 mark, I'll grab it up. But for right now, I'm going to hold off.

      • crust legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 15, 2020 2:52 PM

        considering how many people really liked the first 2, the 3rd most have been pretty bad for no one to have talked about it at all. i had completely forgotten they even made a 3rd

        • Slowtreme legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 15, 2020 3:13 PM

          they dropped TL Frontier and went a different approach to make TL3.

          Then they pushed that out as early release, and unfinished.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 15, 2020 2:52 PM

        I kept waiting to hear post launch results. Everything out of EA was really knocking the online tie pretty hard so I waited. I assume since no one on chatty has been talking about it, it's not that great. I guess I should go look if there are any updated reviews now.

      • sixfoot6 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 15, 2020 3:05 PM

        I refunded it. Felt like a mobile game.

        • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 15, 2020 3:11 PM

          Good to know!

          • Lionel2b legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 15, 2020 4:13 PM

            I've played a lot of TL1 & 2 and 3 is by far the weakest. However it's still a fun lil action RPG, just doesn't have the replayability or balance of the other two. Maybe with time and more updates but I'm very skeptical and I sure wouldn't pay full price right now.

Hello, Meet Lola