Torchlight 3 reworks Forged class for Snow & Steam update
Torchlight 3 players are getting a gift for the holidays and it's a total rework for the Forged class.
The holiday season is starting across many of today's top games. Torchlight 3 recently released its full version, but it's also getting into the seasonal mood with its latest update. Titled Snow & Steam, this latest update is doing more than adding yuletide items to Torchlight 3. It's being touted as the game's biggest update so far.
As it turns out, Torchlight 3's Snow & Steam update's biggest feature may not be holiday-related at all. The Forged class is getting its first major rework. Developer Echtra has listened to player feedback and the myriad of reasons why the Forged class wasn't clicking with the player base. Therefore, the team redesigned the class from the ground up, adding new HUD elements, skills, and abilities. The Forged will run on a new Steam resource, which can be used to enhance movement speed, basic attacks, and class skills.
But if you're getting into this update for the holiday items, you'll have plenty of those to dive into. Players can find four holiday-themed pets, 11 new legendary items (including several new icy weapons), a new legendary Winterweave Armor set, and a slew of holiday-themed fort decorations. Those fort decorations can be found in the Snow & Steam Contract, but players will only have a limited time to get these decorations.
There's a lot to explore in Torchlight 3's new Snow & Steam update, but don't take our word for it. Video Editor Greg Burke recently talked to Lead Game Designer Shawn Stone, who went into more detail on Snow & Steam, as well as what the future holds for the dungeon crawler.
The full patch notes, as well as details about the Snow & Steam update, can be found on the Torchlight 3 website. The update is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Also, not to keep beating a dead horse, but I'm starting to wonder if I just don't know how to use Shacknews?
After reading this article, I was curious if Shacknews staff reviewed the release. I started by simply going to the home page, and clicking on the search icon (magnifying glass) and typing in "Torchlight". That redirected me to this result:
https://www.shacknews.com/topic/torchlight
http://chattypics.com/files/1st_search_3r1nrpc9r6.png
This appears to have redirected to the specific "Torchlight" tag, which makes sense. But there's nothing about Torchlight 3, just some mixed results for Torchlight 1 & 2. From this very same page, I used the embedded search box (immediately above the articles, not the main search icon) and instead typed "torchlight 3", which redirected me to this result:
https://www.shacknews.com/search/?q=torchlight+3
http://chattypics.com/files/2nd_search_hge9s9g71f.png
This appears to be a comment search, as switching between "Top Results" and "Chatty" produce the exact same results.
So then I did what I usually end up doing and just going to google and typing in "shacknews torchlight 3 review" and finding the article. So I guess good news is the SEO is working well for third party search engines, but I feel like every time I try using the actual Shacknews site to browse or find articles, I end up failing miserably and just going to google to find it. Am I doing something wrong?
