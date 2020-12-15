Torchlight 3 reworks Forged class for Snow & Steam update Torchlight 3 players are getting a gift for the holidays and it's a total rework for the Forged class.

The holiday season is starting across many of today's top games. Torchlight 3 recently released its full version, but it's also getting into the seasonal mood with its latest update. Titled Snow & Steam, this latest update is doing more than adding yuletide items to Torchlight 3. It's being touted as the game's biggest update so far.

As it turns out, Torchlight 3's Snow & Steam update's biggest feature may not be holiday-related at all. The Forged class is getting its first major rework. Developer Echtra has listened to player feedback and the myriad of reasons why the Forged class wasn't clicking with the player base. Therefore, the team redesigned the class from the ground up, adding new HUD elements, skills, and abilities. The Forged will run on a new Steam resource, which can be used to enhance movement speed, basic attacks, and class skills.

But if you're getting into this update for the holiday items, you'll have plenty of those to dive into. Players can find four holiday-themed pets, 11 new legendary items (including several new icy weapons), a new legendary Winterweave Armor set, and a slew of holiday-themed fort decorations. Those fort decorations can be found in the Snow & Steam Contract, but players will only have a limited time to get these decorations.

There's a lot to explore in Torchlight 3's new Snow & Steam update, but don't take our word for it. Video Editor Greg Burke recently talked to Lead Game Designer Shawn Stone, who went into more detail on Snow & Steam, as well as what the future holds for the dungeon crawler.

The full patch notes, as well as details about the Snow & Steam update, can be found on the Torchlight 3 website. The update is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.