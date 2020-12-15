Fall Guys Season 3 patch notes ushers in Winter Knockout The winter season brings in Season 3 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Here are the full patch notes.

Snow is starting to fall in the world of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. That means Devolver Digital and Mediatonic's party game is getting its first winter-themed content, just in time for Season 3. What exactly does Season 3 entail? On Monday, Mediatonic outlined the Season 3 patch notes just in time for the latest Fall Guys content to arrive.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 patch notes

The Fall Guys Twitter account outlined the full Season 3 patch notes. That can be a bit of a chore to navigate, so we're here to outline everything in one single place. Here's what players can expect to see:

New Levels

Tundra Run : Dodge snowballs, punchers and flippers in a mad dash to the finish line!

: Dodge snowballs, punchers and flippers in a mad dash to the finish line! Freezy Peak : Use blizzard fans and flippers to ascend the peak in the most epic race Round yet!

: Use blizzard fans and flippers to ascend the peak in the most epic race Round yet! Ski Fall : Traverse a giant ice slide and dive through bronze, silver and gold rings to score points and qualify!

: Traverse a giant ice slide and dive through bronze, silver and gold rings to score points and qualify! Pegwin Pursuit : Chase down and keep hold of the Pegwin to score points for your team!

: Chase down and keep hold of the Pegwin to score points for your team! Snowy Scrap : Roll your team's Snowball over snow patches to make it larger! Last team to hit 100% are eliminated!

: Roll your team's Snowball over snow patches to make it larger! Last team to hit 100% are eliminated! Thin Ice : A spiritual successor to Hex-a-gone where players must traverse layers of breakable ice to avoid falling into the slime. Last bean remaining wins!

: A spiritual successor to Hex-a-gone where players must traverse layers of breakable ice to avoid falling into the slime. Last bean remaining wins! Roll Off: A Final round variant of Roll Out with added rising slime to make things interesting. Get grabbing!

Features

Crown Ranks! Now the crowns you've won will help you climb through the ranks and unlock exclusive rewards.

Stay up-to-date on Fall Guys news and announcements with the new in-game Bulletin feature

You can now link your Amazon Prime account to Fall Guys for exclusive in-game rewards

The Show Selector will have a clear indicator for when new shows are available

Improved in-game messaging for various errors and connectivity dialogs

Improved performance and visuals of transparency effect when Fall Guys are occluded by geometry

[Steam Only] Early Access release of Private Streamer Lobbies is now available! This is invitation-only for now, and requires 40-60 players to start a custom match

[PS4] The camera sensitivity slider has more degrees of freedom

Bug fixes

Fall Mountain: improved the issue where grabbing the crown sometimes does not end the level. We will monitor this fix through launch!

Royal Fumble: invisible platform has been removed

Perfect Match: fixed issue with spawning next to the spinner

Physics: fixed ball objects being jittery or non-responsive in levels like Hoarders

Item Shop: fixed certain items not coming into the store

Parties: further improved groups stability in certain cases

UI: Certain language fonts had missing or corrupt characters

Show Selector: Searching for multiple shows will now correctly display the show landed on during matchmaking

Levels: fixed the Score and Elimination UI in-game on certain levels

Levels: bugfixes across most of the rounds

There's also a tease for something called "Ringus Dingus," which got its name from a Fall Guys Twitter poll. Judging by the screenshot, it looks to be a treacherous battle for survival. Players will learn more about Ringus Dingus as Season 3 kicks off.

Mediatonic didn't keep Fall Guys players waiting too long after the Season 3 reveal at The Game Awards.