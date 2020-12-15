Fall Guys Season 3 patch notes ushers in Winter Knockout
The winter season brings in Season 3 for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Here are the full patch notes.
Snow is starting to fall in the world of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. That means Devolver Digital and Mediatonic's party game is getting its first winter-themed content, just in time for Season 3. What exactly does Season 3 entail? On Monday, Mediatonic outlined the Season 3 patch notes just in time for the latest Fall Guys content to arrive.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 3 patch notes
The Fall Guys Twitter account outlined the full Season 3 patch notes. That can be a bit of a chore to navigate, so we're here to outline everything in one single place. Here's what players can expect to see:
New Levels
- Tundra Run: Dodge snowballs, punchers and flippers in a mad dash to the finish line!
- Freezy Peak: Use blizzard fans and flippers to ascend the peak in the most epic race Round yet!
- Ski Fall: Traverse a giant ice slide and dive through bronze, silver and gold rings to score points and qualify!
- Pegwin Pursuit: Chase down and keep hold of the Pegwin to score points for your team!
- Snowy Scrap: Roll your team's Snowball over snow patches to make it larger! Last team to hit 100% are eliminated!
- Thin Ice: A spiritual successor to Hex-a-gone where players must traverse layers of breakable ice to avoid falling into the slime. Last bean remaining wins!
- Roll Off: A Final round variant of Roll Out with added rising slime to make things interesting. Get grabbing!
Features
- Crown Ranks! Now the crowns you've won will help you climb through the ranks and unlock exclusive rewards.
- Stay up-to-date on Fall Guys news and announcements with the new in-game Bulletin feature
- You can now link your Amazon Prime account to Fall Guys for exclusive in-game rewards
- The Show Selector will have a clear indicator for when new shows are available
- Improved in-game messaging for various errors and connectivity dialogs
- Improved performance and visuals of transparency effect when Fall Guys are occluded by geometry
- [Steam Only] Early Access release of Private Streamer Lobbies is now available! This is invitation-only for now, and requires 40-60 players to start a custom match
- [PS4] The camera sensitivity slider has more degrees of freedom
Bug fixes
- Fall Mountain: improved the issue where grabbing the crown sometimes does not end the level. We will monitor this fix through launch!
- Royal Fumble: invisible platform has been removed
- Perfect Match: fixed issue with spawning next to the spinner
- Physics: fixed ball objects being jittery or non-responsive in levels like Hoarders
- Item Shop: fixed certain items not coming into the store
- Parties: further improved groups stability in certain cases
- UI: Certain language fonts had missing or corrupt characters
- Show Selector: Searching for multiple shows will now correctly display the show landed on during matchmaking
- Levels: fixed the Score and Elimination UI in-game on certain levels
- Levels: bugfixes across most of the rounds
There's also a tease for something called "Ringus Dingus," which got its name from a Fall Guys Twitter poll. Judging by the screenshot, it looks to be a treacherous battle for survival. Players will learn more about Ringus Dingus as Season 3 kicks off.
Mediatonic didn't keep Fall Guys players waiting too long after the Season 3 reveal at The Game Awards.
