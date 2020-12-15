New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New gameplay mechanics coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is adding some new features with it's next update.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has maintained popularity and relevance for as long as the video games have. Going through plenty of innovation over the years, the Pokemon TCG is set to get another big change as The Pokemon Company is adding new battle styles.

The Pokemon Company shared news about the expansion to the Pokemon TCG with Shacknews via a press release. “Inspired by the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games, Battle Styles consist of Single Strike Style, which delivers powerful, hard-hitting attacks that can Knock Out an opponent in a single blow, and Rapid Strike Style, which uses sneaky, technical attacks that allow a player to attack their opponent when least expected.”

The Sword and Shield Battle Styles expansion will launch on March 19, 2021. To check out some Pokemon card unboxings, subscribe to Shacknews over on YouTube.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

