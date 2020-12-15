New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Among Us crawls through Nintendo Switch vent, releases today

There's nothing sus about this sudden release of Among Us, which hits Nintendo Switch today!
Ozzie Mejia
7

There have been fewer gaming phenomena bigger in 2020 than Among Us. That's pretty impressive, considering the game released in 2018. But yes, fewer games are bigger right now than InnerSloth's social gaming hit. Already available on PC and mobile platforms, it looks like the Crewmates are branching out and at the end of Tuesday's Indie World presentation, Nintendo revealed that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch today.

If you're unfamiliar with Among Us, you've probably been living under a rock for most of the year. Among Us is a fully multiplayer experience where a team of Crewmates perform various tasks aboard a vessel. However, some of those Crewmates are designated as Imposters and it's their job to off their buddies without being detected. The goal is for the Crewmates to deduce who the Imposters are and jettison them off the vessel, while the Imposters must kill all of the Crewmates.

It's been a big month for InnerSloth and Among Us. Less than a week ago at The Game Awards, players got a first look at The Airship, the game's newest map. That's set to release sometime in 2021. InnerSloth's game was also added to the Xbox Game Pass for PC lineup, though the Switch marks the first official console platform for InnerSloth's breakout Mafia-like title.

There is no wait for Among Us on Nintendo Switch. It's out today! And yes, it will feature cross-platform play, meaning you can play with your friends on PC and mobile platforms. For more on Among Us, be sure to read up on Bryan "Skankcore64" Lefler's in-depth feature.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 15, 2020 9:35 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Among Us crawls through Nintendo Switch vent, releases today

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 15, 2020 10:03 AM

      Interesting, this might be a last-minute Christmas gift for our kids. They've only played Among Us on their phones.

      Do you think this would be a worthwhile upgrade?

      Their phones are iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Mini, so I *think* the SWITCH screen would be a little bigger, but not as clear as an iPhone?

      Would be neat seeing them play it on our TV while docked too.

    • paulatreus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 10:10 AM

      Is Among Us still popular? It seemed very much like a flash in the pan. I had some fun playing it, but it got old after awhile. And it seems like no one is really talking about it anymore.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      December 15, 2020 10:33 AM

      I'd have to see how they're handling the chat before even considering this game on console. :/

      • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 15, 2020 10:51 AM

        Discord required.

        • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 15, 2020 11:19 AM

          pretty much, can't imagine
          #1 playing with pubbies
          #2 playing without voice

