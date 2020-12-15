Among Us crawls through Nintendo Switch vent, releases today There's nothing sus about this sudden release of Among Us, which hits Nintendo Switch today!

There have been fewer gaming phenomena bigger in 2020 than Among Us. That's pretty impressive, considering the game released in 2018. But yes, fewer games are bigger right now than InnerSloth's social gaming hit. Already available on PC and mobile platforms, it looks like the Crewmates are branching out and at the end of Tuesday's Indie World presentation, Nintendo revealed that the game would be coming to Nintendo Switch today.

If you're unfamiliar with Among Us, you've probably been living under a rock for most of the year. Among Us is a fully multiplayer experience where a team of Crewmates perform various tasks aboard a vessel. However, some of those Crewmates are designated as Imposters and it's their job to off their buddies without being detected. The goal is for the Crewmates to deduce who the Imposters are and jettison them off the vessel, while the Imposters must kill all of the Crewmates.

It's been a big month for InnerSloth and Among Us. Less than a week ago at The Game Awards, players got a first look at The Airship, the game's newest map. That's set to release sometime in 2021. InnerSloth's game was also added to the Xbox Game Pass for PC lineup, though the Switch marks the first official console platform for InnerSloth's breakout Mafia-like title.

There is no wait for Among Us on Nintendo Switch. It's out today! And yes, it will feature cross-platform play, meaning you can play with your friends on PC and mobile platforms. For more on Among Us, be sure to read up on Bryan "Skankcore64" Lefler's in-depth feature.