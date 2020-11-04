New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 4, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday today. Also known as Hump Day. But for this week, how about we refer to it as Election Day 2.0? The votes are still being counted, as they should be. It could be a while until we have definitive news, so until then, how about we take a moment to distract ourselves? Let's go on an adventure and start clicking some links. There was a lot of good posted on Shacknews today, so let's check it out. Some memes await you below.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Rebillet x Watts

Funky kings.

ME WE

Teamwork makes the dream work.

GIVE HIM THE CHAIR

Keep counting the chairs.

Bless those vote counters

The job cannot be easy.

Bernie is bae

The man is prescient.

As are a lot of people.

The world is watching

It reminds me of that video of the kid running around with a knife.

Just gotta get that kid under control.

Metroid?

Remember when another Metroid game was in the works?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to help your Wednesday night. I made a little blanket nest for her to relax in.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola