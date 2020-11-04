Evening Reading - November 4, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday today. Also known as Hump Day. But for this week, how about we refer to it as Election Day 2.0? The votes are still being counted, as they should be. It could be a while until we have definitive news, so until then, how about we take a moment to distract ourselves? Let's go on an adventure and start clicking some links. There was a lot of good posted on Shacknews today, so let's check it out. Some memes await you below.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon review: New kid on the block
- Twin Mirror hands-on preview: You can't go home again
- Everything leaving Destiny 2 with Beyond Light
- Ghostrunner launches on Nintendo Switch next week
- Arcade1Up reveals OutRun as its first driving arcade cabinet
- Apex Legends can be preloaded on Steam ahead of its Season 7 launch today
- New Among Us patch and roadmap reveals new features and map
- New Resident Evil Village PS5 specs revealed
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War download size
- Apple will reportedly launch MacBooks with ARM chips next week
- Star Wars: Squadrons Update 2.0 patch notes implement new forfeit system
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice comes to consoles in Spring 2021
- Sega Sammy sells off majority of physical arcade & amusement center operations
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Rebillet x Watts
Funky kings.
ME WE
I CANT STAND YALL LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/4Kz3KHTTVD— ً (@gllianjacobs) November 4, 2020
Teamwork makes the dream work.
GIVE HIM THE CHAIR
Trump: "thats it I won, i said it yup, no need to keep counting. We're done."— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) November 4, 2020
Mail in Ballots: pic.twitter.com/QBH6g4caLA
Keep counting the chairs.
Bless those vote counters
So very proud of Detroit. Keep fighting for us. https://t.co/AQv4ERGPCb— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 4, 2020
The job cannot be easy.
Bernie is bae
thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs— hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020
The man is prescient.
Everyone is freaking out because what everyone said would happen is happening.— El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) November 4, 2020
As are a lot of people.
The world is watching
Americans: Why do foreigners care so much about our elections?— Ben Verret⚡ (@verretor) November 4, 2020
US military bases: pic.twitter.com/jmVb4PREWO
It reminds me of that video of the kid running around with a knife.
Just gotta get that kid under control.
Metroid?
November 4, 2020
Remember when another Metroid game was in the works?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 4, 2020.
Here's a photo of Wednesday to help your Wednesday night. I made a little blanket nest for her to relax in.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
