Evening Reading - November 4, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday today. Also known as Hump Day. But for this week, how about we refer to it as Election Day 2.0? The votes are still being counted, as they should be. It could be a while until we have definitive news, so until then, how about we take a moment to distract ourselves? Let's go on an adventure and start clicking some links. There was a lot of good posted on Shacknews today, so let's check it out. Some memes await you below.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Rebillet x Watts

Funky kings.

ME WE

I CANT STAND YALL LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/4Kz3KHTTVD — ً (@gllianjacobs) November 4, 2020

Teamwork makes the dream work.

GIVE HIM THE CHAIR

Trump: "thats it I won, i said it yup, no need to keep counting. We're done."



Mail in Ballots: pic.twitter.com/QBH6g4caLA — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) November 4, 2020

Keep counting the chairs.

Bless those vote counters

So very proud of Detroit. Keep fighting for us. https://t.co/AQv4ERGPCb — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 4, 2020

The job cannot be easy.

Bernie is bae

thinking about this video of bernie sanders talking about mail-in votes pic.twitter.com/b6WpiIlwcs — hannah (@hannahhycho) November 4, 2020

The man is prescient.

Everyone is freaking out because what everyone said would happen is happening. — El Oshcuro (@DaveOshry) November 4, 2020

As are a lot of people.

The world is watching

Americans: Why do foreigners care so much about our elections?

US military bases: pic.twitter.com/jmVb4PREWO — Ben Verret⚡ (@verretor) November 4, 2020

It reminds me of that video of the kid running around with a knife.

Just gotta get that kid under control.

Metroid?

Remember when another Metroid game was in the works?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to help your Wednesday night. I made a little blanket nest for her to relax in.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.