Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice comes to consoles in Spring 2021 It looks like the debaucherously deviant adventures of Larry Laffer are going to be on home consoles next year.

November 2018 saw the return of one of the most irreverent legends of the point-and-click era make a return. Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry brought the hapless non-hero into the modern era with plenty of risque jokes and imagery to go about. Its sequel, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice also gave us something to talk about when it recently launched this October 2020, but Larry’s not done yet. He’s coming to home consoles on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.

Developer CrazyBunch and publisher Assemble Entertainment released a console teaser for Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice on November 4, 2020. Sometime in Spring of next year, the game will be expanding to further platforms. Players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will be able to continue the ridiculous adventures of Larry Laffer as he goes looking for his one true love, Faith. He was ready to marry her in Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, but unforeseen circumstances have separated them and swept them away to the tropical Kalau’a archipelago.

The modern take on the Leisure Suit Larry series is a great one. It keeps the point-and-click nature of the adventure intact, as well as the entirely irreverent charm, while putting a fresh coat of paint on the whole thing to have earned its good graces here at Shacknews in our Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don’t Dry review. Wet Dreams Dry Twice continues the adventure with a new story and all of the debauched antics intact. It’s out now on PC, and has some pretty good reviews according to Steam players.

That said, if you’re looking for a more living room friendly experience of Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice, you won’t be waiting long. Stay tuned for Spring 2021 as we await an official launch date for the game on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.