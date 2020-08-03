Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice headed to PC this October Larry's back for another round of cheesy, raunchy fun in the sequel to Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry.

Larry Laffer is back, and he's bringing a whole new adventure with him. This October, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice is coming to pick up where the previous game left off.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry introduced a colorful new world with Larry in it, and it was a great new direction for the popular series. If you played it, you'll know it did a great job throwing it back to the older games while paving a new path for the seminal character.

This time around, it sounds like Larry is looking to "settle down once and for all," which is a new frontier for our wacky hero. He's on the lookout for his true love Faith, and now that he's geared up with knowledge of modern tech, he might actually be able to woo her.

"Bringing Larry Laffer back to his adoring fans has been a labor of love and something that we’ve not taken lightly,” said Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek. “Crazybunch did an excellent job repositioning Larry in the modern age while retaining the mostly-SFW humor that’s loved and expected in the series. We can’t wait to see what fans think of Larry’s new soaking wet adventure!"

The game is schedule to debut on PC this October. You can check out the first trailer below.

Previously, I reviewed the original game, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. I awarded it an 8 out of 10. Here's what I thought:

"Wet Dreams Don't Dry is raunchy, self-referential, and unapologetic. I really, really hope that more games take risks like this one does and return to a point where we can have a fun, adult narrative without fear of everyone getting uptight about it. I sincerely hope this is the first in a revival of the franchise and I can't wait to see how much of an ass Larry makes of himself in the next installment."

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will be debuting this October 15 on PC via Steam and GOG. Get ready for another unhinged adventure with Larry.