New Among Us patch and roadmap reveals new features and map Innersloth's latest Among Us update introduces new features and prepares for additional content.

Among Us has been one of the video game success stories of 2020. Two years after a quiet launch in 2018, Among Us has become one of the most popular party games available, topping the Steam sales for consecutive months. Of course, this means developer Innersloth has ramped up development and support for the deception-based party game. The latest patch has been released, adding new features and improvements to Among Us. Innersloth has also shared a roadmap that includes a new map upon other additions.

Changes and additions in the new Among Us patch:

Added Anonymous Voting option

All votes appear as grey

Added Task Bar Modes

Always mode works like normal

Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings

Invisible mode removes the task bar entirely

MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs

Added symbols to fix wires task

Added cosmetics to meeting screen

Various bug fixes

The details of the update were posted to Innersloth’s official website. It’s here that the devs also talk about the roadmap for future content. Among Us will be getting a new map, which is themed around Henry Stickmin, another game from the Innersloth catalogue. This won’t be the first time the games crossover, as the Among Us crewmates can be found throughout different levels in Henry Stickmin.

The developers are also planning to add an accounts feature by December. This will be helpful in tracking player behavior and keeping a list of friends. Other plans include further accessibility support in the form of new localization and colorblind modes.

If you’re one of the millions of people that’ve been playing Among Us over the last couple of months, you could probably use some tips on becoming the best crewmate or impostor that you can be. Luckily, Shacknews has an Among Us guide hub full of helpful articles on Innersloth’s party game.