Evening Reading - October 27, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's... Tuesday night! Wow, I had to double check what day it is. Must be one of those weeks. How are you handling the week so far? It's almost the end of the month, which means Halloween time and then the other day that puts the fear of God into you: Election Day. Have you voted yet? Make sure you do that. Let's go together now and look at some of the pieces posted on Shacknews today. After that, let's look at some memes from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

So very dirty

This is therapeutic watching.

Oh, the shenanigans he'll get into!

My favorite genre of movie is “This MAN 😂😂 is taking care of CHILDREN 🤣🤣” — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 15, 2020

How could a man possibly have the capacity to look after another human? Let's watch and laugh.

Yellow background

Cheeky.

We also have important news to share with you. pic.twitter.com/tuWRVHw0sj — Trover Saves the Universe (@TroverGame) October 27, 2020

Aw, thanks Trover!

My friend sent this to me. I laughed, then felt sad, then sad laughed. pic.twitter.com/ZH0Gux7wVC — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) October 27, 2020

Here we go again.

Another weekly Twitter trend

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/2fXwzMPv3K — Halo (@Halo) October 28, 2020

Seen any pearlers?

I love spicy food

I've been growing my own habanero chilies.

Among Us

When you’re the imposter and somebody seen you with the person who got killed. #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/BVC70c3iuN — Uglyboi.rocky (@Uglyboi_rocky) October 27, 2020

Now comes the decision tree of working out whether or not to kill them. Would that cast more suspicion on you?

a few weeks ago, someone really close to me asked for my favorite colors. they surprised me recently with this 3D-printed model of my Among Us character. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lpO6wK3QiC — littlesiha (@littlesiha) October 27, 2020

I finally see the merit of 3D printers.

This animation is incredible. Makes the story even funnier.

Where a mask

Conservatives: “I love small business”



Small business: “Can you please use a mask? ☺️”



Conservatives:pic.twitter.com/lSROxO6gbn — Sosa 🎃 (@TheChiefSosa) October 26, 2020

Here we see a conservative in defence mode when it believes it's being oppressed.

GOAT

If you know anything about me, then you know how happy I am right now. @reggiewatts pic.twitter.com/dZSkP7dslI — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) October 27, 2020

Let me hear them beats.

Ghouls 'N Ghosts 4

We live! #GnG4 #Halloween bangers for ya ears! Super stoked @MegaRan and @richiebranson pulled me into the fray on this! Listen and let us know what you think about it. What's your favorite track on the project?https://t.co/vXoY0GS8fB pic.twitter.com/VUaxSKkhWV — Desh @ WASHING MY MF HANDS & STAYING TF INSIDE (@KadeshFlow) October 28, 2020

Speaking of beats, give these a listen.

Inspire your troops

"You have to BELIEVE! I believe in the men in this room."



Kevin Stefanski speaks to the team following our win over the Bengals ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/B93DV7vQYw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2020

You've gotta love this sort of inspirational speech.

PS5 is big

PS5 so big they should have called it the PS Yo Momma — Oshpunk 2069 (@DaveOshry) October 28, 2020

It's real big.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lie down in the sunlight. He's waiting for a belly rub (he got one).

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.