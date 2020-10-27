New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - October 27, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's... Tuesday night! Wow, I had to double check what day it is. Must be one of those weeks. How are you handling the week so far? It's almost the end of the month, which means Halloween time and then the other day that puts the fear of God into you: Election Day. Have you voted yet? Make sure you do that. Let's go together now and look at some of the pieces posted on Shacknews today. After that, let's look at some memes from the internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

So very dirty

This is therapeutic watching.

Oh, the shenanigans he'll get into!

How could a man possibly have the capacity to look after another human? Let's watch and laugh.

Yellow background

Cheeky.

Aw, thanks Trover!

Here we go again.

Another weekly Twitter trend

Seen any pearlers? 

I love spicy food

I've been growing my own habanero chilies.

Among Us

Now comes the decision tree of working out whether or not to kill them. Would that cast more suspicion on you?

I finally see the merit of 3D printers.

This animation is incredible. Makes the story even funnier. 

Where a mask

Here we see a conservative in defence mode when it believes it's being oppressed.

GOAT

Let me hear them beats.

Ghouls 'N Ghosts 4

Speaking of beats, give these a listen.

Inspire your troops

You've gotta love this sort of inspirational speech.

PS5 is big

It's real big.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lie down in the sunlight. He's waiting for a belly rub (he got one).

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

