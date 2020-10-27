Evening Reading - October 27, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's... Tuesday night! Wow, I had to double check what day it is. Must be one of those weeks. How are you handling the week so far? It's almost the end of the month, which means Halloween time and then the other day that puts the fear of God into you: Election Day. Have you voted yet? Make sure you do that. Let's go together now and look at some of the pieces posted on Shacknews today. After that, let's look at some memes from the internet.
- United States voter registration dates and deadlines for 2020 election
- Astro's Playroom: Cooling Springs hands-on impressions - Making sense of the DualSense
- Cyberpunk 2077 release date delayed again, now coming in December
- Nintendo adding inverted camera settings in Mario 3D All-Stars
- Xbox boss Phil Spencer would like to see more single-player games from first-party studios
- New Destiny 2 art could hint at Beyond Light's story direction
- The US Navy has a manual for when Twitch viewers ask about war crimes
- Hackers bypassed Oculus Quest 2's Facebook Login by gaining root access
- Grounded's Koi Pond expansion adds new locations and creatures
- God of War on PS5 to support PS4 saves and 60 FPS
- Due Process brings procedurally-generated tactics to Steam Early Access today
- Live-action Assassin's Creed series in development at Netflix
- Wasteland 3 was almost banned in Australia before its release
- The Prowler confirmed to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
So very dirty
This is therapeutic watching.
Oh, the shenanigans he'll get into!
My favorite genre of movie is “This MAN 😂😂 is taking care of CHILDREN 🤣🤣”— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) October 15, 2020
How could a man possibly have the capacity to look after another human? Let's watch and laugh.
Yellow background
#Anxiety pic.twitter.com/pAjc0OJKaH— ArcSystemWorks ➡️ #GuiltyGearStrive 04.09.21 (@ArcSystemWorksU) October 27, 2020
Cheeky.
We also have important news to share with you. pic.twitter.com/tuWRVHw0sj— Trover Saves the Universe (@TroverGame) October 27, 2020
Aw, thanks Trover!
My friend sent this to me. I laughed, then felt sad, then sad laughed. pic.twitter.com/ZH0Gux7wVC— AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) October 27, 2020
Here we go again.
Another weekly Twitter trend
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/2fXwzMPv3K— Halo (@Halo) October 28, 2020
Seen any pearlers?
I love spicy food
I've been growing my own habanero chilies.
Among Us
When you’re the imposter and somebody seen you with the person who got killed. #AmongUs pic.twitter.com/BVC70c3iuN— Uglyboi.rocky (@Uglyboi_rocky) October 27, 2020
Now comes the decision tree of working out whether or not to kill them. Would that cast more suspicion on you?
a few weeks ago, someone really close to me asked for my favorite colors. they surprised me recently with this 3D-printed model of my Among Us character. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lpO6wK3QiC— littlesiha (@littlesiha) October 27, 2020
I finally see the merit of 3D printers.
"Yo fuck Danny. All my Homies HAAATE Danny"— Moonshine Animations (@MoonshineKim) October 27, 2020
Among Us Animation starring @Daidus_OTL , @2GG_Zfly , @EmirichuYT , @Fiendishpastry , @PixilatedPocky , @Sleyjar1 and more coming soon! pic.twitter.com/OJ4xvfMCxu
This animation is incredible. Makes the story even funnier.
Where a mask
Conservatives: “I love small business”— Sosa 🎃 (@TheChiefSosa) October 26, 2020
Small business: “Can you please use a mask? ☺️”
Conservatives:pic.twitter.com/lSROxO6gbn
Here we see a conservative in defence mode when it believes it's being oppressed.
GOAT
If you know anything about me, then you know how happy I am right now. @reggiewatts pic.twitter.com/dZSkP7dslI— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) October 27, 2020
Let me hear them beats.
Ghouls 'N Ghosts 4
We live! #GnG4 #Halloween bangers for ya ears! Super stoked @MegaRan and @richiebranson pulled me into the fray on this! Listen and let us know what you think about it. What's your favorite track on the project?https://t.co/vXoY0GS8fB pic.twitter.com/VUaxSKkhWV— Desh @ WASHING MY MF HANDS & STAYING TF INSIDE (@KadeshFlow) October 28, 2020
Speaking of beats, give these a listen.
Inspire your troops
"You have to BELIEVE! I believe in the men in this room."— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2020
Kevin Stefanski speaks to the team following our win over the Bengals ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/B93DV7vQYw
You've gotta love this sort of inspirational speech.
PS5 is big
PS5 so big they should have called it the PS Yo Momma— Oshpunk 2069 (@DaveOshry) October 28, 2020
It's real big.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for October 27, 2020.
