The Prowler confirmed to appear in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Miles Morales' classic adversary will appear in the upcoming web-slinging adventure.

We are just a couple weeks away from the release of the PlayStation 5. With the next-gen console comes its line-up of launch titles, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The spinoff sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man will center around Miles Morales coming into his own as a hero. A part of this journey will include a new line of baddies. New details about the game reveal that this rogue’s gallery will include Prowler, one of Morales’ common foes.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, artists from Marvel have been creating variant covers for the current run of Miles Morales comics, but in the style of the upcoming game. A recently shared cover for Amazing Spider-Man #55 by Brian Horton sees Miles’ spidey senses going off as an enemy swings at him from behind. That enemy? None other than Prowler.

Your Spider-Senses are sharp! Here’s a look at Prowler’s outfit from "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" Creative Director Brian Horton’s variant cover for "Amazing Spider-Man" #55. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeYourself #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/vqMgCaz792 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 27, 2020

Marvel goes on to confirm that the character will be appearing in the game in the caption for the artwork. It won’t come as a surprise for fans of the Miles Morales character, but it’s nice to see that Prowler will indeed appear in the big solo debut for Morales. Prowler is one of Miles’ signature enemies, facing off against the web-slinger in several incarnations. Prowler holds a special significance, as his secret identity is Aaron Davis, who happens to be Miles’ uncle. It will be fascinating to see how this dynamic plays out in the game.

The artwork also reveals how Prowler will look in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The suit is sleek and dark, with armor protecting the shifty villain. We see the eyes are glowing green, with a similar glow on the logo over his chest. It’s a departure from how the character usually looks, as we often see Prowler with black and purple themes, as well as a big exaggerated cape.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to launch on November 12 alongside the PlayStation 5. The game will be released for PS4 on the same day. Stay with us on Shacknews for the latest news and updates on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.