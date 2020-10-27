Xbox boss Phil Spencer would like to see more single-player games from first-party studios Phil Spencer would prefer more single-player titles over more games as a service.

Game Pass has no doubt been the crown jewel of the Xbox brand over the last few years, offering a large library of high profile titles and new releases for a modest subscription fee. That being said, Microsoft has still been gearing up to deliver hard-hitting first-party titles, as evident in their recent acquisitions. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer spoke to the future of Xbox’s first-party titles, where he stated he’d like to see more single-player games from his studios.

This comes from an interview Spencer did with Game Reactor. During the chat, Spencer spoke about console exclusive games, as well as the identity of Xbox going into the next generation. Of course, console-exclusive games have become a hot topic once again in the gaming community after Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda, as speculations arose that games like Fallout 5 and The Elder Scrolls 6 would be exclusive to Xbox and Windows platforms.

During the interview, the Head of Xbox made some interesting comments about what he’d like to see from Microsoft’s first-party game studios in the future. “If anything I’d like to see more single-player games from our first-party, just because over time we’ve kind of grown organically to be more multiplayer-driven as an organization,” Spencer said.

The bottom line is, Xbox isn’t known for first-party games, especially not the single-player ones. The most popular single-player, story-driven games over the last several years have almost all been either exclusive to PlayStation, Switch, or were multiplatform. The biggest games that Xbox does have in its corner all have strong multiplayer focuses. This includes Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and the upcoming Halo Infinite. Spencer would like to see this shift in future releases.

Luckily for Phil Spencer and company, Xbox is in great shape to start churning out more single-player games in the coming years. The acquisition of studios like Ninja Theory, Obsidian, and inXile reinforce this idea.

Phil Spencer also talks about how he isn’t looking for a game of service to add to Xbox’s catalogue. “The last thing I want in Game Pass is that there’s one game that everybody is playing forever, that’s not a gaming content subscription, that’s a one-game subscription, that’s [World of Warcraft], right?”

Spencer’s words give us a good sense of what his plans are for the Xbox brand going into the next generation. Speaking of next-gen, there’s just two weeks left until the Xbox Series X releases on November 10.