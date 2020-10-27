God of War on PS5 to support PS4 saves and 60 FPS God of War will be coming to the PlayStation 5 with some new bells and whistles.

Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 God of War was a beloved revival of the series, and is regarded as one of, if not the best game of the generation. It comes as absolutely no surprise that the game will be making its way to the PlayStation 5, along with several other classic PS4 games. We now know how the game will take advantage of the PS5 hardware, as the developer has detailed God of War’s specs on the next-gen console.

Sony Santa Monica shared new details about God of War on the PS5 via its official Twitter account. On the PlayStation 5, God of War players will be able to pick up where they left off, as save files will travel over from the PS4 version of the game. God of War will also be able to hit 60 FPS thanks to the “Favor Performance” video setting. There is no news on what video quality the game will support as of now.

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer:



🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option

🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4! — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) October 26, 2020

Having God of War with new bells and whistles on the PS5 will surely hold fans over until the release of God of War: Ragnarok, which was recently announced at the PS5 showcase for a 2021 launch window. Hit games like The Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us will also join God of War on Sony’s next-gen console.

The next generation of Sony consoles is just a couple of weeks away, as the PlayStation 5 is set to launch on November 12. For the latest news on God of War, as well as the PS5, stick with us here on Shacknews.