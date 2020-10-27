New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

God of War on PS5 to support PS4 saves and 60 FPS

God of War will be coming to the PlayStation 5 with some new bells and whistles.
Donovan Erskine
2

Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 God of War was a beloved revival of the series, and is regarded as one of, if not the best game of the generation. It comes as absolutely no surprise that the game will be making its way to the PlayStation 5, along with several other classic PS4 games. We now know how the game will take advantage of the PS5 hardware, as the developer has detailed God of War’s specs on the next-gen console.

Sony Santa Monica shared new details about God of War on the PS5 via its official Twitter account. On the PlayStation 5, God of War players will be able to pick up where they left off, as save files will travel over from the PS4 version of the game. God of War will also be able to hit 60 FPS thanks to the “Favor Performance” video setting. There is no news on what video quality the game will support as of now. 

Having God of War with new bells and whistles on the PS5 will surely hold fans over until the release of God of War: Ragnarok, which was recently announced at the PS5 showcase for a 2021 launch window. Hit games like The Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us will also join God of War on Sony’s next-gen console.

The next generation of Sony consoles is just a couple of weeks away, as the PlayStation 5 is set to launch on November 12. For the latest news on God of War, as well as the PS5, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

