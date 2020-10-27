Grounded's Koi Pond expansion adds new locations and creatures The backyard is getting bigger and scarier in Grounded's new update.

Obsidian Entertainment followed up 2019’s GOTY contender The Outer Worlds with Grounded. Releasing back in July of this year, Grounded sees players shrunken to the size of an ant, forced to fight for their life alongside friends against the dangerous wilderness that is the backyard. Obsidian has revealed Koi Pound, Grounded’s next expansion that will add new locations and adversaries to the survival game.

The largest update to the game yet, the Koi Pondwill introduce new underwater mechanics to Grounded. When players dive into the new underwater area, they’ll come face to face-to-face with new creatures. Among the new additions are the tadpole, water boatman, and the water flea. They’re not all hostile, but will serve a purpose to the player one way or another. However, the worst of the additions is the diving bell spider, as Obsidian is adding an aquatic arachnid to Grounded - because nothing is sacred. Once a safe haven for players fleeing from spiders, players in the water will now have to worry about the diving bell.

A large aspect of Grounded is using the raw materials available to build a base, a headquarters away from the menacing bugs of the backyard. With the Koi Pond expansion, players will be able to build bases that float atop water using new gatherable materials. Players can also use these materials to craft water-based gear like the diving mask, flippers, rebreather, and water lantern.

The Koi Pond expansion will also add new elements to Grounded’s story, which was quite brief in the initial release of the game. If you’re jumping into Grounded and need a bit of help surviving in the backyard, pay a visit to our Grounded guide hub for some useful tips. The Koi Pond update will arrive this November.