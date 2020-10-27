Live-action Assassin's Creed series in development at Netflix Assassin's Creed will join the expansive list of video game projects in development at Netflix.

The Witcher has undoubtedly been a huge hit for Netflix. Following the debut of Season 1, we’ve heard word of two additional seasons as well as a prequel spinoff of the series starring Henry Cavill. The success of The Witcher has also led Netflix to ramp up its efforts to get more video game projects out of the door. Another major gaming property will be getting the Netflix treatment, as the company has announced it’s developing a live-action series based on Assassin’s Creed.

Netflix made the announcement with a very brief post to the @NXOnNetflix Twitter account. In the graphic posted, we see a red Assassin’s crest with the Netflix logo in the center. Underneath is the tag “A Netflix Original Series.” At the end of the video, we hear an eagle screech, a sound commonly heard from our fowl friends in the stealth games.

Netflix mentions in a subsequent tweet that the Assassin’s Creed series will be live-action, and is being executively produced by Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik. That’s pretty much the extent of what we know about the Assassin’s Creed show at this point. As for subject matter, there’s a large library of stories that Netflix could pull from, as the AC franchise spans several eras throughout history, all over the world.

It will also be interesting to see how the animus plays into the series. Will Netflix lean heavily into the story of Desmond and Abstergo? Or will they keep the focus on the titular assassins themselves? We’ll have to wait and see. There’s currently no release window or concrete story details for the upcoming show.

Netflix has very quickly become the hub for video game adaptation. In 2020 alone, the streaming giant has announced original productions based on Resident Evil, Splinter Cell, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dragon’s Dogma, just to name a handful.