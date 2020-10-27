Nintendo adding inverted camera settings in Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo is implementing a feature that was oddly absent from the Mario 3D All-Stars games.

The Super Mario franchise celebrated its 35th anniversary this year with all sorts of Mushroom Kingdom-themed festivities. This included Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a bundle that brought Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy to the Switch for the first time. However the limited-time bundle was met with lukewarm responses from players. Nintendo is addressing one of the biggest issues with the ports by adding inverted camera settings in a new update.

The Super Mario All-Stars bundle was criticized for several reasons. One of which was the complete absence of any inverted camera settings. This is an even stranger omission when you realize that it wasn’t absent in the original releases of these games. A free update will be downloadable for all owners of the game on November 16, adding the option to invert the camera in all three 3D Mario games.

A free software update is coming to #SuperMario3DAllStars on 11/16 that adds a new inverted camera control setting for all three games. pic.twitter.com/06y4IAenCk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 27, 2020

The option to invert the camera is a personal choice that can completely transform how players experience a game. Everybody has a preference and it can be endlessly frustrating when you’re forced to play a game under a strict set of controls. This is even worse in a platformer, where it’s vital that players have a comfortable handle on the camera in order to properly tackle puzzles and obstacles. There were a large portion of Mario fans that happily purchased 3D All-Stars, completely unaware of the lack of control settings, this move will likely draw these fans back into the game.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars started off on the wrong foot with Nintendo’s choice to make the game a limited release, only available until March of 2021. Folks also questioned the decision to make what is essentially a collection of ports a fully pierced $60 product. Regardless, it’s still nice to have classic Mario titles available on Nintendo’s hybrid console, as we stated in our review. The inverted controls update will hit Super Mario 3D All-Stars on November 16.