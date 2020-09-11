New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 11, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Sam Chandler
2

Good evening Shacknews, it's me again. TGIF, am I right? Although, my Friday was yesterday, and it was pretty great, so I can only hope yours is good, too. However, I do know that it is also a day of remembrance in North America. Whether you were touched personally by the events of 9/11, or carry the weight of social sadness, I hope you've found some time to reflect today. Now, let's take a look at some delightful content designed to lift the spirits and get the mind thinking. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There's been a slew of interesting news stories today, along with a couple of leaks, some Twitch shake-ups, and some game content announcements. We've also got a great chapter from an upcoming Long Read by our Long Reads Editor, David Craddock. In this, Craddock tells the tale of Xbox developers traveling on 9/11. Go on, have a click. 

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Among Us

Looks like Among Us is taking the gaming world by storm. Have you played it yet?

Phil "Mad Lad" Spencer

Very cheeky, mate. Can't believe Phil had the Series S chillin' on his bookcase. What a mad lad. What do you think of the Xbox Series S? Come and give us your thoughts in the Shack Chat! I wonder if Sony has had its console hidden in a similar fashion to NVIDIA and Xbox.

Do we need more Tiger King?

Reports are out that Nicolas Cage will take on the role of the fabled Tiger King.

No more gender reveals for you

Gender reveal parties are incredibly stupid, especially when they lead to fires. Look at this jaboofer, getting hit right in the beanbag. 

Hmm. No.

I'm liking 2020 fewer and fewer.

Where in the world is your package?

Getting a parcel delivered can certainly feel a bit like this. Why is it be routed through there? Why is it stuck in that place?

The New Quake?

Have you played Diabotical yet? It looks to be making some big waves in the competitive arena shooter. 

Boo!

Time for a lovely Twitter thread where everyone shares a still from a movie that will haunt them forever. Sounds like a fun way to spend your evening, doom-scrolling through horrific movie clips. 

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. For those that have Amazon Prime, you can get Twitch Prime by linking your accounts. What's the significance? Well, it will give you a free sub each month, which you could gift to the Shacknews Twitch account! That would be a really great thing to do.

Here's another photo of my little kitty cat Rad to cleanse your palate after that horrifying Twitter thread. He gets all twisty and excited when he sees me. Thankfully, he loves belly rubs, so this isn't a bear trap.

Do you have a furry friend? Or perhaps a feathery friend? Or even a slithery friend? Be sure to tag us on Twitter so we can see!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola