Evening Reading - September 11, 2020

Good evening Shacknews, it's me again. TGIF, am I right? Although, my Friday was yesterday, and it was pretty great, so I can only hope yours is good, too. However, I do know that it is also a day of remembrance in North America. Whether you were touched personally by the events of 9/11, or carry the weight of social sadness, I hope you've found some time to reflect today. Now, let's take a look at some delightful content designed to lift the spirits and get the mind thinking.

There's been a slew of interesting news stories today, along with a couple of leaks, some Twitch shake-ups, and some game content announcements. We've also got a great chapter from an upcoming Long Read by our Long Reads Editor, David Craddock. In this, Craddock tells the tale of Xbox developers traveling on 9/11. Go on, have a click.

Among Us

among us but it's that scene from brooklyn nine-nine where some guys sing i want it that way

i actually spent a lot of time on this it's embarrasing pic.twitter.com/0IN2JLPM8C — p at ri (@only4patri) September 9, 2020

Looks like Among Us is taking the gaming world by storm. Have you played it yet?

Phil "Mad Lad" Spencer

Fun fact: Xbox Series S is so small @XboxP3 had it sitting on his bookshelf back on July 1 and nobody noticed. 😏



Did you spot it @SethSchiesel? pic.twitter.com/6Z83TLCW1F — Xbox (@Xbox) September 11, 2020

Very cheeky, mate. Can't believe Phil had the Series S chillin' on his bookcase. What a mad lad. What do you think of the Xbox Series S? Come and give us your thoughts in the Shack Chat! I wonder if Sony has had its console hidden in a similar fashion to NVIDIA and Xbox.

Do we need more Tiger King?

‘Tiger King’ scripted series starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the works at Amazon https://t.co/ezsPsnJgch pic.twitter.com/0GhwZpg9v7 — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) September 11, 2020

Reports are out that Nicolas Cage will take on the role of the fabled Tiger King.

No more gender reveals for you

Flare hits dad-to-be in the crotch at a gender reveal party pic.twitter.com/M0FsqgoRa8 — The Sun (@TheSun) September 11, 2020

Gender reveal parties are incredibly stupid, especially when they lead to fires. Look at this jaboofer, getting hit right in the beanbag.

Hmm. No.

Apparently AP style now says you can use “less” even when “fewer” is correct and so 2020 continues to plumb new depths. — Jonathan Gitlin (@drgitlin) September 11, 2020

I'm liking 2020 fewer and fewer.

Where in the world is your package?

me: where's my parcel at?

the tracker: pic.twitter.com/9rGt4O70aP — Pascal Farful - BLM (@PascalFarful) September 10, 2020

Getting a parcel delivered can certainly feel a bit like this. Why is it be routed through there? Why is it stuck in that place?

The New Quake?

We are pleased to announce the $100,000 Diabotical Grassroots Initiative. We are looking forward to supporting our passionate communities all around the world. https://t.co/K2MSJf4Sjg — Diabotical (@Diabotical) September 11, 2020

Have you played Diabotical yet? It looks to be making some big waves in the competitive arena shooter.

Boo!

What’s a single shot from a film that will haunt you forever? https://t.co/90MkS7Z72z pic.twitter.com/U4AbpiLANS — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 10, 2020

Time for a lovely Twitter thread where everyone shares a still from a movie that will haunt them forever. Sounds like a fun way to spend your evening, doom-scrolling through horrific movie clips.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for September 11, 2020.

Here's another photo of my little kitty cat Rad to cleanse your palate after that horrifying Twitter thread. He gets all twisty and excited when he sees me. Thankfully, he loves belly rubs, so this isn't a bear trap.

Do you have a furry friend? Or perhaps a feathery friend? Or even a slithery friend? Be sure to tag us on Twitter so we can see!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.