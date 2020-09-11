Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 11: PSVR sale

Throughout the week, PlayStation has been spotlighting its efforts towards virtual reality. But that involves more than the PS Blog team looking ahead to the next major PSVR releases. There's also a PlayStation VR sale happening right now. So if you own the PSVR headset, now's the time to go shopping for some games, including Marvel's Iron Man VR. If you don't have PSVR, PlayStation still has something for you. The Essential Picks sale is going on for another week, so you can still pick up games like The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Persona 5 Royal.
It's been a big week for Xbox owners with the reveal of the next-gen console's release date. If you need games to play on that next-gen platform, don't forget that you can take Xbox One games along with you. So grab the best from Ubisoft or grab some add-ons for your existing library.
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Tom Clancy's The Division - FREE!
- Override: Mech City Brawl - FREE!
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition - $26.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle - $29.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox One Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Ultimate Game Add-on Sale
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $39.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III Season Pass - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter - $6.39 (20% off)
- The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs + My First Pet Stuff Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet Hot Garbage DLC - $5.99 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox One Ultimate Game Add-on Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Resident Evil 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil: Raccoon City Edition - $44.79 (44% off)
- Essential Picks Sale
- The Last of Us Part II - $49.99 (16% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $21.99 (45% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $14.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.79 (63% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 (25% off)
- Quantic Dream Collection (Detroit: Become Human + Heavy Rain + Beyond: Two Souls) - $14.79 (63% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Essential Picks Sale.
- Games Under $15 Sale
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Bloodborne - $12.99 (35% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $9.99 (50% off)
- Until Dawn - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet and Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last Guardian - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $4.99 (75% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- God of War III Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $3.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $14.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 Games Under $15 Sale.
- PlayStation VR Sale
- Marvel's Iron Man VR - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - $5.24 (65% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory - $7.49 (75% off)
- Firewall Zero Hour - $5.99 (60% off)
- PlayStation VR Worlds - $5.99 (60% off)
- Audica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $7.49 (70% off)
- SUPERHOT VR - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pinball FX2 VR Ultimate Bundle - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 PlayStation VR Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Street Fighter V - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $39.99 (25% off)
- BioShock Remastered - $15.99 (20% off)
- BioShock Remastered 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $31.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands GOTY Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $5.09 (80% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K18 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Board Game Sale
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $3.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Battleship - $9.99 (50% off)
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carcassonne - $7.99 (60% off)
- Catan - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pandemic - $7.99 (60% off)
- Summer Sunset Sale
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand - $22.49 (25% off)
- RAD - $7.99 (60% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $14.99 (70% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $34.99 (30% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $24.99 (50% off)
- GOD EATER 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $19.79 (67% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $47.99 (20% off)
- Undertale - $9.99 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $22.49 (50% off)
- Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $14.99 (25% off)
- Don't Starve Nintendo Switch Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $4.99 (75% off)
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $5.99 (60% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Speedrunners - $8.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.99 (60% off)
- Dungeon of the Endless - $11.99 (40% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Shelter Generations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - $7.49 (50% off)
