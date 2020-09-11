New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 11: PSVR sale

The PlayStation Essential Picks Sale continues this weekend, but now you can add a PSVR Sale to that, which features games like Marvel's Iron Man VR.
Ozzie Mejia
Throughout the week, PlayStation has been spotlighting its efforts towards virtual reality. But that involves more than the PS Blog team looking ahead to the next major PSVR releases. There's also a PlayStation VR sale happening right now. So if you own the PSVR headset, now's the time to go shopping for some games, including Marvel's Iron Man VR. If you don't have PSVR, PlayStation still has something for you. The Essential Picks sale is going on for another week, so you can still pick up games like The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Persona 5 Royal.

It's been a big week for Xbox owners with the reveal of the next-gen console's release date. If you need games to play on that next-gen platform, don't forget that you can take Xbox One games along with you. So grab the best from Ubisoft or grab some add-ons for your existing library.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

