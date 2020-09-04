School bell locations - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Find all the bells you need to wallride in the School level in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Like the original games that make up Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, the newest rendition of the classic skateboarding games includes a slew of goals for players to complete in each level. In the School level, players are going to find themselves tasked to Wallride 5 bells in both Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2. In this guide, we’ll break down the locations of all 5 bells so you can complete this goal quickly and easily.

As stated before, there are a total ten bells you’re going to need to wallride in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 if you want to complete all of the goals in the School level. Finding all of the bells can be a bit tricky if you don’t know where you’re looking. There are five bells for each of the games (THPS 1 and THPS 2). Thankfully, we’ve taken the legwork out of the task and we’ve broken down each bell’s location below, along with a photo of it to help you find it more easily. You'll find the bells broken down based on the game that they appear in, so let's get started.

Bell locations in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1

Bell #1

Head down this alleyway and look for the bell just around the corner on the right.

From the start, drop down and continue through the small alleyway ahead of you and slightly to the right. As you turn the corner keep your eyes open for the first bell along the right-hand wall. Wallride it to complete this part of the task.

Bell #2

This bell is on the side of the building just ahead of our skater in this image.

From the first bell, turn back around and make your way to the starting area. After exiting the alleyway, move towards the right and take the steps down to one of the main areas of this level. The building directly in front of you with the South Beach Middle School insignia on the wall also holds a bell. Wallride the left-facing side of the building to grab it.

Bell #3

Look out for this bell on the side of the classroom building in the main area.

Continue following the right side of the level after grabbing the second bell and you should spot another building with a bell beside some windows and a door that leads into a classroom.

Bell #4

It's hard to miss this bell on the left of this massive winding pathway.

Keep following the level around after knocking the last bell down. Continue sticking to the right until you enter the area with the massive billboard sign. From here, turn to the left and look for the winding path that leads up and to the right. There’s another bell on the left-hand wall of this pathway. You know the drill, wallride it and then carry on.

Bell #5

Chain tricks together to get on top of this building and nab the last bell.

The final bell in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 can be found by doing a little bit of footwork. Turn back around from the last bell and then immediately jump your way up to the top of the building on your right. It might take a few tries and a few tricks to pull off. Once you reach the top, you should see the final bell situated along the wall. Grab it to bring this goal to a close.

We'll have more details about the bells found in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 soon, so check back later.

