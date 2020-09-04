PC controls and keybindings - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Everything you need to know to master the PC controls and keybindings in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 brings the joy of the original two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games to modern consoles and PCs. Those looking to dive into the game on the PC will want to familiarize themselves with the PC controls and keybindings, especially if they don’t plan on using a gamepad of some sort. Here’s a look at all the controls you need to know.

PC controls and keybindings – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

If you want to become a skateboarding master in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on PC, then you’re going to need to know the controls and keybindings. It’s really just that simple. To help make things easier to follow along with and get the hang of, we’ve broken down all the info you need in the tables below. Please take a look.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Controls and Keybindings Control Name Keybinding Forward W Stop S Left A Right D Jump / Ollie Space Grab Right Arrow Grind Up Arrow Flip Left Arrow Switch / Revert Control Nollie Nollie Social Menu Tag Fast Spin Left Q Fast Spin Right E Skip Track Shift

Now that you’ve got a basic idea of how the controls and keybindings look, let’s take a look at some tricks and combos for the PC version. We'll start off with grab tricks.

Grab Tricks Trick Name Combo Nosegrab / Rocket Air W + Right Arrow Madonna / Judo W + D + Right Arrow Indy / Stiffy D + Right Arrow Airwalk / Christ Air D + S + Right Arrow Tailgrab / One Foot Tailgrab S + Right Arrow Benihana / Sack Tap S + A + Right Arrow Melon / Method A + Right Arrow Japan / One Foot Japan W + A + Right Arrow

Next, let's move on to flip tricks.

Flip Tricks Trick Name Combo Impossible / Double Impossible / Triple Impossible W + Left Arrow Inward Heelflip / 360 Inward Heelflip W + D + Left Arrow Heelflip / Double Heelflip / Triple Heelflip D + Left Arrow Varial Heelflip / Laserflip S + D + Left Arrow Pop Shove-It / 360 Shove-It / 540 Shove-It S + Left Arrow Varial Kickflip / 360 Flip S + A + Left Arrow Kickflip / Double Kickflip / Triple Kickflip A + Left Arrow Hardflip / 360 Hardflip W + A + Left Arrow Sal Flip / 360 Sal Flip W + W + Left Arrow Ollie North / Ollie North Back Foot Flip S + S + Left Arrow

Finally, let's go over lip tricks.

Lip Tricks Trick Name Combo FS Noseblunt W + Up Arrow Switcheroo W + D + Up Arrow BS Boneless D + Up Arrow One Foot Invert S + D + Up Arrow Reacharound Invert S + Up Arrow Gymnast Plant S+ A + Up Arrow Tuck-knee Invert A + Up Arrow Andrect Invert W + A + Up Arrow

Now that you know a bit more about the PC controls and keybindings, make sure you continue practicing. Becoming a master takes practice, so bookmark this page and keep it handy for future sessions. If you want to see more in-depth combos for Xbox or PlayStation, then be sure to check out our guide on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos for more help. You can also head back over to our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 topic for more useful content.