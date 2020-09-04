New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Everything you need to know to master the PC controls and keybindings in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 brings the joy of the original two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games to modern consoles and PCs. Those looking to dive into the game on the PC will want to familiarize themselves with the PC controls and keybindings, especially if they don’t plan on using a gamepad of some sort. Here’s a look at all the controls you need to know.

PC controls and keybindings – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

If you want to become a skateboarding master in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on PC, then you’re going to need to know the controls and keybindings. It’s really just that simple. To help make things easier to follow along with and get the hang of, we’ve broken down all the info you need in the tables below. Please take a look.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Controls and Keybindings
Control Name Keybinding
Forward W
Stop S
Left A
Right D
Jump / Ollie Space
Grab Right Arrow
Grind Up Arrow
Flip Left Arrow
Switch / Revert Control
Nollie Nollie
Social Menu Tag
Fast Spin Left Q
Fast Spin Right E
Skip Track Shift

Now that you’ve got a basic idea of how the controls and keybindings look, let’s take a look at some tricks and combos for the PC version. We'll start off with grab tricks.

Grab Tricks
Trick Name Combo
Nosegrab / Rocket Air W + Right Arrow
Madonna / Judo W + D + Right Arrow
Indy / Stiffy D + Right Arrow
Airwalk / Christ Air D + S + Right Arrow
Tailgrab / One Foot Tailgrab S + Right Arrow
Benihana / Sack Tap S + A + Right Arrow
Melon / Method A + Right Arrow
Japan / One Foot Japan W + A + Right Arrow

Next, let's move on to flip tricks.

Flip Tricks
Trick Name Combo
Impossible / Double Impossible / Triple Impossible W + Left Arrow
Inward Heelflip / 360 Inward Heelflip W + D + Left Arrow
Heelflip / Double Heelflip / Triple Heelflip D + Left Arrow
Varial Heelflip / Laserflip S + D + Left Arrow
Pop Shove-It / 360 Shove-It / 540 Shove-It S + Left Arrow
Varial Kickflip / 360 Flip S + A + Left Arrow
Kickflip / Double Kickflip / Triple Kickflip A + Left Arrow
Hardflip / 360 Hardflip W + A + Left Arrow
Sal Flip / 360 Sal Flip W + W + Left Arrow
Ollie North / Ollie North Back Foot Flip S + S + Left Arrow

Finally, let's go over lip tricks.

Lip Tricks
Trick Name Combo
FS Noseblunt W + Up Arrow
Switcheroo W + D + Up Arrow
BS Boneless D + Up Arrow
One Foot Invert S + D + Up Arrow
Reacharound Invert S + Up Arrow
Gymnast Plant S+ A + Up Arrow
Tuck-knee Invert A + Up Arrow
Andrect Invert W + A + Up Arrow

Now that you know a bit more about the PC controls and keybindings, make sure you continue practicing. Becoming a master takes practice, so bookmark this page and keep it handy for future sessions. If you want to see more in-depth combos for Xbox or PlayStation, then be sure to check out our guide on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos for more help. You can also head back over to our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 topic for more useful content.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

