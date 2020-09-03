Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos A complete look at all the tricks and combos in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is finally here, bringing the joy of the classic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games to modern consoles. If you’re diving into the game, then you’re going to want to get reacquainted with the tricks and combos that you can do in the game. Grab your skateboard and let’s take a look at all the tricks and combos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos

One of the best parts of playing through the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games is mastering all the toughest tricks and combos. To help you accomplish this goal, we’ve put together a list of all the current tricks and combos that players will need to know the button configurations for. You’ll find them all in the tables below, along with their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controller button configs.

Here's a quick look at the first page of tricks and combos players can do in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

If you’re playing on the PC version of the game and looking for those keybinds, then please bear with us. We’ll have an updated guide with those configurations soon.

Trick Name PlayStation 4 Xbox One Grab Tricks Melon Left + Circle Left + B Indy Right + Circle Right + B Nosegrab Up + Circle Up + B Tailgrab Down + Circle Down + B Japan Top Left + Circle Top Left + B Madonna Top Right + Circle Top Right + B Benihana Bottom Left + Circle Bottom Left + B Airwalk Bottom Right + Circle Bottom Right + B Flip Tricks Kickflip Left + Square Left + X Double Kickflip Left + Square, Square Left + X, X Heelflip Right + Square Right + X Impossible Up + Square Up + X Pop Shove-It Down + Square Down + X Hardflip Top Left + Square Top Left + X Inward Hardflip Top Right + Square Top Right + X Varial Kickflip Bottom Left + Square Bottom Left + X Varial Heelflip Bottom Right + Square Bottom Right + X Grind Tricks 50-50 No Directional No Directional Noseslide Left + Triangle Left + Y Tailslide Right + Triangle Right + Y Nosegrind Up + Triangle Up + Y 5-0 Down + Triangle Down + Y Overcrook Top Left + Triangle Top Left + Y Crook Top Right + Triangle Top Right + Y Feeble Bottom Right + Triangle Bottom Right + Y Smith Bottom Right + Triangle Bottom Right + Y Flatland Tricks Manual Up then Down Up then Down Nose Manual Down then Up Down then Up Pogo Triangle + Triangle Y + Y Wrap Around Square + Square X + X Handstand Circle + Circle B + B Casper Square + Triangle X + Y Truck Stand Triangle + Square Y + X Anti Casper Square + Circle X + B To Rail Circle + Square B + X Switch Foot Pogo Triangle + Circle Y + B One Foot Manual Circle + Triangle B + Y

Now that you can see all the tricks and combos for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 in one place, get out there and start mastering those levels.