Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos
A complete look at all the tricks and combos in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is finally here, bringing the joy of the classic Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games to modern consoles. If you’re diving into the game, then you’re going to want to get reacquainted with the tricks and combos that you can do in the game. Grab your skateboard and let’s take a look at all the tricks and combos in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos
One of the best parts of playing through the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games is mastering all the toughest tricks and combos. To help you accomplish this goal, we’ve put together a list of all the current tricks and combos that players will need to know the button configurations for. You’ll find them all in the tables below, along with their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controller button configs.
If you’re playing on the PC version of the game and looking for those keybinds, then please bear with us. We’ll have an updated guide with those configurations soon.
|Trick Name
|PlayStation 4
|Xbox One
|Grab Tricks
|Melon
|Left + Circle
|Left + B
|Indy
|Right + Circle
|Right + B
|Nosegrab
|Up + Circle
|Up + B
|Tailgrab
|Down + Circle
|Down + B
|Japan
|Top Left + Circle
|Top Left + B
|Madonna
|Top Right + Circle
|Top Right + B
|Benihana
|Bottom Left + Circle
|Bottom Left + B
|Airwalk
|Bottom Right + Circle
|Bottom Right + B
|Flip Tricks
|Kickflip
|Left + Square
|Left + X
|Double Kickflip
|Left + Square, Square
|Left + X, X
|Heelflip
|Right + Square
|Right + X
|Impossible
|Up + Square
|Up + X
|Pop Shove-It
|Down + Square
|Down + X
|Hardflip
|Top Left + Square
|Top Left + X
|Inward Hardflip
|Top Right + Square
|Top Right + X
|Varial Kickflip
|Bottom Left + Square
|Bottom Left + X
|Varial Heelflip
|Bottom Right + Square
|Bottom Right + X
|Grind Tricks
|50-50
|No Directional
|No Directional
|Noseslide
|Left + Triangle
|Left + Y
|Tailslide
|Right + Triangle
|Right + Y
|Nosegrind
|Up + Triangle
|Up + Y
|5-0
|Down + Triangle
|Down + Y
|Overcrook
|Top Left + Triangle
|Top Left + Y
|Crook
|Top Right + Triangle
|Top Right + Y
|Feeble
|Bottom Right + Triangle
|Bottom Right + Y
|Smith
|Bottom Right + Triangle
|Bottom Right + Y
|Flatland Tricks
|Manual
|Up then Down
|Up then Down
|Nose Manual
|Down then Up
|Down then Up
|Pogo
|Triangle + Triangle
|Y + Y
|Wrap Around
|Square + Square
|X + X
|Handstand
|Circle + Circle
|B + B
|Casper
|Square + Triangle
|X + Y
|Truck Stand
|Triangle + Square
|Y + X
|Anti Casper
|Square + Circle
|X + B
|To Rail
|Circle + Square
|B + X
|Switch Foot Pogo
|Triangle + Circle
|Y + B
|One Foot Manual
|Circle + Triangle
|B + Y
Now that you can see all the tricks and combos for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in one place, get out there and start mastering those levels. We’ll have more handy content soon, so make sure to bookmark our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 topic, too.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 tricks and combos