Xur's location and wares for September 11, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to find Xur's location and wares for the week of September 11, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone, and Destiny 2 players will once more find themselves able to meet up with Xur, the Agent of the Nine. Each week, Xur appears somewhere in Destiny 2 with a slew of Exotic items available for players to purchase. We’ve managed to find Xur and put together a list of his wares, which will help you pinpoint exactly where Xur’s location is, and all the goodies he has for players to purchase.

To find Xur, players are going to want to head over to Winding Cove in the EDZ. Xur can then be found waiting to take your Legendary Shards in exchange for one (or several) Exotic items on his inventory list. As always, having your hands on most of the Exotic items in Destiny 2 is never a bad plan, and Xur’s options today include some savory pickups for those who haven’t managed to get their hands on them just yet.

Head to Winding Cove in the EDZ to find Xur.

We’ve broken down the complete list of his items below, so take a look to see what Xur has to offer:

The Prospector - 29 Legendary Shards

Doom Fang Pauldron - 23 Legendary Shards

Ophidia Spathe - 23 Legendary Shards

The Stag - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Not exactly sure what to buy? If you have the Legendary Shards to spare, you should pick up everything you don’t already own. That’s usually our advice for this kind of thing. By doing this, you’ll ensure you always have access to whatever guns or items Bungie makes better later on down the road. This takes a lot of the guesswork out of things and just makes it easier to manage your collection overall.

