Streamer Leafy permanently banned from Twitch

The content creator has received a permaban from Twitch following repeated controversy.
Donovan Erskine
1

Twitch’s Terms of Service is a beast that streamers and content creators are constantly wary of staying within its confines. From limits on copyright, to restrictions on language and imagery, there’s a multitude of reasons a streamer could find themself subjected to the almighty banhammer. Streamer Leafy is the latest to fall victim, as he’s been reportedly banned permanently from streaming on Twitch.

This news comes from Rod “Slasher” Breslau, industry insider via his personal Twitter account. A Twitch spokesperson reached out to Slasher with a brief statement on Leafy’s ban. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”

Twitch is infamous for being extremely hush when it comes to their reason behind suspensions and bans. Most notoriously, streaming star Dr. Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch, and to this day, we still don’t have a clear reason why. There are a lot of reasons that Leafy could have been banned from Twitch. The creator was just banned on YouTube a few weeks back on the heels of a controversy involving Pokimane. 

Leafy’s content is known for its borderline offensive nature, oftentimes towing well over that line. In a past stream, Leafy likened himself to L from the anime Death Note, stating that he was close to snapping. This is just one of several instances that can be pointed to as a potential reason for the ban, but it’s unlikely that Twitch will publicly share which specific event pushed things over the edge. 

For more on the latest stories on Twitch, be sure to stay with us right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

