Streamer Leafy permanently banned from Twitch The content creator has received a permaban from Twitch following repeated controversy.

Twitch’s Terms of Service is a beast that streamers and content creators are constantly wary of staying within its confines. From limits on copyright, to restrictions on language and imagery, there’s a multitude of reasons a streamer could find themself subjected to the almighty banhammer. Streamer Leafy is the latest to fall victim, as he’s been reportedly banned permanently from streaming on Twitch.

This news comes from Rod “Slasher” Breslau, industry insider via his personal Twitter account. A Twitch spokesperson reached out to Slasher with a brief statement on Leafy’s ban. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that violates our rules, or that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”

Twitch has suspended Leafy's channel. a Twitch spokesperson has sent me the following statement indicating it is for the safety of the community. pic.twitter.com/N4Qqxjpyv7 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) September 11, 2020

Twitch is infamous for being extremely hush when it comes to their reason behind suspensions and bans. Most notoriously, streaming star Dr. Disrespect was permanently banned from Twitch, and to this day, we still don’t have a clear reason why. There are a lot of reasons that Leafy could have been banned from Twitch. The creator was just banned on YouTube a few weeks back on the heels of a controversy involving Pokimane.

Leafy’s content is known for its borderline offensive nature, oftentimes towing well over that line. In a past stream, Leafy likened himself to L from the anime Death Note, stating that he was close to snapping. This is just one of several instances that can be pointed to as a potential reason for the ban, but it’s unlikely that Twitch will publicly share which specific event pushed things over the edge.

For more on the latest stories on Twitch, be sure to stay with us right here on Shacknews.