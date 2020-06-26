New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dr. Disrespect has reportedly been perma-banned from Twitch

One of Twitch's biggest streamers, Dr. Disrespect has been banned from Twitch. Reports indicate it could be a permanent ban.
Josh Hawkins
1

Dr. Disrespect has been in the news quite a few times when it comes to his role as a streamer at Twitch. The streamer has become quite divisive among audiences, still maintaining his place as one of the biggest accounts on the platform. In fact, just a few months ago, he announced that he signed a deal to stream exclusively on the platform for the foreseeable future. However, the latest news suggests that he could have been permanently banned from the platform.

News of his ban first appeared on popular Twitter account @StreamerBans, which automatically tweets out any Twitch bans that go into effect. No reasoning was given for the ban, but it looks like it might be a bit more permanent than his last ban for streaming in a public bathroom last year.

In a follow-up tweet from Rod "Slasher" Breslau, sources have reported that Dr. Disrespect has been banned permanently. You can see the tweets below. Slasher has become one of the most reliable voices in the world of news around the gaming industry. With him coming out and sharing the news of Dr. Disrespect being banned, It’s just about all but confirmed. Although this news does come as a surprise, Dr. Disrespect has certainly seen his fair share of controversy. Most recently, he was suspended from the platform following an incident at E3 2019. Twitch recently came out and made a statement about their commitment to cracking down on misconduct in their community, following a flood of allegations of abuse and harassment. It’s unclear if this has any relation to what caused Dr. Disrespect to be banned.

It's still unclear what the issue was that caused the ban, but Breslau states it is not because of a DMCA, at least according to his sources.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

