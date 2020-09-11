The first NVIDIA RTX 3080 custom cards from Asus' TUF GAMING line have appeared Custom RTX 3080 GPUs through Asus' TUF GAMING line have appeared with preorders open now if you're looking to secure one now at a premium price.

As we near the launch date of the NVIDIA’s flagship offering of the RTX 30 series of GPUs, PC gaming groups are already working out the first custom cards of the line-up, and the first of them are up with product pages. It comes at a premium price, but Asus has two custom versions of the RTX 3080 on offer from its TUF GAMING line.

Spotted on the B&H Photo/Video/Pro Audio website recently, ASUS has put up two custom models of the NVIDIA RTX 3080, the middle road and standard of the new, powerful RTX 30 line. Here are the two cards that appeared on the site.

Assumedly, the RTX 3080 O10G is an overclocked version of the card, but there aren’t any specs on the product pages at this point in time. It’s worth noting that these are also quite a bit more expensive than the price point offered by NVIDIA, which will apparently start at $699.

It will remain to be seen what kind of bells and whistles come with the ASUS versions of NVIDIA’s cards, but both cards mark some of the first custom editions to appear on store pages at this time. NVIDIA’s current plan is to make the RTX 3080 available on September 17, 2020 and the more power-packed RTX 3090 BFGPU available on September 24, the following week. No official date has been set for the more economic RTX 3070 at this time, but it’s expected to arrive in October.

Even so, it may be worth waiting to see what other custom or overclocked versions of the RTX 30 series come out, given the pricey look of these early offerings from ASUS. Need to get an idea of what you’re looking for? Be sure to check out our RTX 30 Series GPU pre-order guide and stay tuned for further details.