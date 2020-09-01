NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPU preorder guide - 3070, 3080 & 3090 Everything you need to know to preorder a NVIDIA RTX 3070, 3080, or 3090.

With NVIDIA officially revealing the RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 during today’s GeForce Special Event, many gamers might already be looking for information on how to preorder these new GPUs. If you’re one of those people, then we can definitely help. Below you’ll find all the information you need to know about RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 preorders, including how to sign up for them.

NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPU preorder guide

As it stands right now, the NVIDIA RTX 3070, 3080, and 3090 aren’t yet available for your standard preorder. Unfortunately, we don’t really know if the tech giant is going to actually offer a preorder option, or if you’ll need to simply buy one when they release.

While there is still a lot we don’t know about preorders and sales, what we do know is that NVIDIA has set up a notification system that allows you to be notified of when the 30 Series of GPUs go on sale. Sales should kick off on September 17, though, it is unclear exactly how many units will be available on that day.

The RTX 3090 will boast support for 8K gaming.

For those who haven’t kept up with all the details, the RTX 3080 is set to arrive on September 17, with the much more powerful RTX 3090 coming on September 24. The more budget-friendly RTX 3070 isn’t set to arrive until sometime in October. Unfortunately, no full release date has been given for the 3070.

Once you sign up to be notified about the 30 Series GPUs going on sale, all that’s left to do is wait. While you wait, though, you might as well figure out which RTX 30 Series GPU you should buy. You can also take a look at the latest news concerning the new NVIDIA cards by heading over to our NVIDIA topic.

We’ll continue to keep our eyes out for more information about the RTX 30 Series GPU preorders, but you should at least have an idea of how things are working at the moment. Hopefully, we see NVIDIA announcing more standard preorder info in the coming days.