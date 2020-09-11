Several PS5 game covers reportedly leaked by Amazon Australia An alleged retail posting revealed the cover arts for several upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

While this week proved to be huge for Xbox Series X and Series S news, things have still been mighty quiet from the PS5 camp. As we await some concrete details on prices and release dates for the PlayStation 5 systems, fans are looking for any tidbit of news they can get. Some of this came on September 11, as alleged retail postings to Amazon Australia revealed the cover arts for several upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

The since-removed postings were screencapped by users on the Resetera forums. The five leaked covers were all for games that had previously been announced by Sony themselves: Destruction AllStars, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Gran Turismo 7, and Demon’s Souls. Though these have yet to be confirmed by Sony, they do line-up with the cover for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was revealed over the Summer by developer Insomniac Games.

The cover arts don’t give us any juicy information, such as a release date, or some other sneaky PS5 details. If you want to get super speculative, one could theorize that the 5 titles appearing simultaneously on Amazon could imply that they may be targeting a similar release window. Could we be looking at the PlayStation 5’s launch line-up? It’s unlikely, but not impossible.

Either way, we should be gearing up to learn a lot about the PlayStation 5 sooner rather than later. With the console set to release this Holiday alongside the Xbox Series X, we should at least be getting a price reveal and pre-order date in the near future. For more details on the PlayStation 5, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the next-gen console.