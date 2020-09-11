Shacknews Dump - September 11, 2020
Console dumps. Showcase dumps. It's a week of wild news and we've got one more dump full of the hottest topics to throw your way on the Shacknews Dump.
When it comes to the Shacknews Dump, we’re afraid there is no Series S version. You get the whole thing, every week, stacked to the nines. And yeah, that means you can expect to hear about the recently revealed Xbox Series S and the wealth of other hot gaming topics to hit the news slate this week.
On this September 11 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Microsoft went buck wild on us with all sorts of details revealed at long last about its upcoming Xbox Series S and X consoles. We now know prices and release dates, including a stellar-looking Xbox All Access financing package. They weren’t the only ones throwing out all the news though. Ubisoft Forward took place this week in which the company did its darndest to be good and stay cool through a slew of new game announcements and updates.
You can hear about these topics and more on the Shacknews Twitch Channel as we kick off the Shacknews Dump at 1:15p.m. PT / 4:15p.m. ET.
Here’s the rundown of everything we’re talking about on today’s Shacknews Dump.
- All announcements, trailers, and reveals from Ubisoft Forward September 2020
- Xbox Series X price & launch date confirmed by Microsoft, pre-orders announced
- Xbox Series S launch trailer reveals SSD capacity & further details
- Nintendo Switch production boosted 20% to reach nearly 30 million units by fiscal year end
- Future Switch games could be 4K-ready, says Nintendo
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 review: Welcome back to The 9 Club, bro
- The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu impressions: Stay home
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon impressions: Let's eat
- Star Renegades review: Rowdy rebels
- Best Friend Forever review: Fair-weather friends
- No More Heroes 3 picks up The Boys co-creator amid delay to 2021
As always, we'd like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for tuning in and making projects like today's Dump possible.
When it comes to the Shacknews Dump, there is only the Series X(L) edition. So strap in, hold on tight, and get ready for an overflow of the hottest gaming topics as we go live.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Shacknews Dump - September 11, 2020