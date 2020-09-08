Xbox Series S launch trailer reveals SSD capacity & further details A number of specifics on the Xbox Series S were officially revealed, including SSD storage capacity, resolution, launch date, and more.

It’s been a major couple days for Xbox spurred by leaks of its all-digital Xbox Series S “lite” version of the Series X console. Xbox has since stepped in to reveal a number of official details on the matter regarding the Series S, including release date, resolution, and the storage capacity of the Solid State Drive (SSD) packed into the new console.

Xbox dropped the official launch trailer video for the Xbox Series S via the Xbox Twitter on September 8, 2020, following leaks of pricing and the first look at the console. Since then, Xbox has officially revealed that the Xbox Series S is going to $299 and launch on November 10, 2020. Other important details of the video feature some of the technicals of the console. The Xbox Series S will launch with a 512GB SSD, as well as a 1440p resolution (supposedly capable of up to 120FPS on some games). The console will also feature DirectX ray tracing, variable rate shading and refresh rate, and 4K media streaming and game upscaling.

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Although $299 is a great price to get in on a compact version of the Series X, the Series S SSD capacity may come as a slight concern to some players. Considering its an all-digital console, that would mean games are all expected to be stored on the device, and given the advance of the biggest titles (Call of Duty is currently packing on 150GB+ and there was recent concern over the size of Cyberpunk 2077), 512GB isn’t going to get players as far as it used to, likely necessitating an upgrade pretty soon for those who want to keep a big library of games in their rotation.

Regardless, with financing options for the console also confirmed, the Xbox Series S is looking like an incredibly economic option for all the fears we’ve had about the next console generation. It will remain to be seen if it’s a success, but with so many details of the console confirmed, eyes are now on the Xbox Series X, as well as Sony’s answer with full capacity and its own lite versions of the PS5. It would seem we could see pricing and pre-order details on PS5 revealed soon, though. Stay tuned for further news and details.