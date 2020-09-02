Cyberpunk 2077 'won't take up 200GB' on your hard drive, says CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED has stepped in to put concerns to rest that Cyberpunk 2077 will take up a ton of space on hard drives, saying its file size will be 'on par with other modern titles.'

With the next era of video games getting ever closer, technology is becoming more profound and file sizes seem to be going up exponentially as a result. One of the focal points of that conversation has been CD Projekt RED’s upcoming and much-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. However, CDPR has spoken up on the matter, assuring players that the game won’t be taking up a bulk of hard drives, promising a reasonable file size comparable to other current games.

The concern over Cyberpunk 2077’s file size came up during the NVIDIA GeForce Special Event presentation on September 1, 2020. During that event in which the RTX 30 series of GPUs was introduced, the matter of ballooning file sizes due to technology advancement was brought up. Alongside that conversation in which “200GB games” was discussed, an image of Cyberpunk 2077 was shown, leading to speculation that the game’s file size might be one of the supposed 200GB behemoths coming down the pipeline. To that end, CD Projekt RED Global Community Lead Marcin Momot stepped in to assure players that would not be the case - that Cyberpunk 2077’s file size would be in line with other “modern titles.”

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

There’s little argument that CD Projekt RED has been extremely protective of the perception of Cyberpunk 2077. The studio has poured years of sweat and blood into the game with a few delays to ensure that it has all the time it needs to be CDPR’s magnum opus. The recent Night City Wire presentations have gone quite a ways in showing off various appealing aspects of the game such as the process of creating the game’s original music and life paths players will be able to play. It could easily be expected that the file size on everything that has gone into Cyberpunk 2077 would be massive.

Thankfully, if what CD Projekt RED says is true, that won’t be the case. As we get ever closer to the game’s launch in November on the 2020 gaming calendar, stay tuned for further news and updates.