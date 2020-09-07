Rumor: Xbox Series S $299 price potentially leaked The as-yet unconfirmed design and price of the Xbox Series S has been leaked, along with a release date for both next-gen Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series S price, design, and release date has been leaked, according to reports. These rumors, though unconfirmed, seem to indicate that the Series S will be priced at a cool $299 USD and will be significantly smaller than that of the Xbox Series X.

UPDATE: Microsoft has yet to respond to the leak with any official statements, however, the Xbox Twitter account has shared a delightful meme.

The rumored Xbox Series S design was first leaked by Brad Sams.

Reports started surfacing about the Xbox Series S price and design on September 7, 2020. First reported by Brad Sams, the Xbox Series S is potentially releasing at $299 USD. As for the design, it looks to feature a rather large, circular vent on its top, and is otherwise a slim, disc-less version of the Xbox Series X.

Though Microsoft has yet to confirm these leaks, further credence is given to the rumor by Twitter user, WalkingCat. This individual shared a snippet from what appears to be an Xbox unveiling video.

The clip in question shows the Xbox Series S contrasted against the Xbox Series X. The video highlights the slim design of the Series S, which looks to be similar to the design of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

Windows Central has also thrown its hat into the rumor ring with claims of the price of the Xbox Series X as well as payment plans via Xbox All Access. According to the report, players will be able to pick up the Xbox Series S for the aforementioned $299 USD or finance it for $25 USD per month. As for the Xbox Series X, rumor has it the price will sit at $499 USD or a $35 USD per month pricing plan.

The report goes on to say that the release date for the Xbox Series X and Series S will be November 10, 2020.

Whether or not any of this is accurate remains to be seen as Microsoft has yet to recognize the existence of the Xbox Series S, despite official marketing for it appearing in the wild. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when Microsoft does make an announcement regarding its next-gen console.