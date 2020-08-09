Xbox Series S branding spotted on leaked new controller image Pictures of the new controller, which now includes a USB-C port, seem to indicate the Xbox Series S might be the name of the cheaper Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series S may have just been confirmed from an unlikely source: the packaging of the new Xbox controller. The box makes note of all the platforms the controller works with, including "Xbox Series S", an as-yet unannounced version of the new Xbox.

The images in question are of the new Xbox controller, which features no contouring around the Guide button as well as a new Share button. These images, courtesy of Twitter user Zak S, show the packaging, which states that the controller works on iOS, Android, Windows 10, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and most importantly, Xbox Series S.

The packaging of the new controller seems to indicate that the Xbox Series X will be joined by the Xbox Series S. Also: a USB-C port on the controller!

This was originally reported on by Tom Warren of The Verge on August 9, 2020. Apparently, Zak S managed to purchase the controller on OfferUp, a mobile-based customer-to-customer market. Zak S states that they purchased it for the low price of $35.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB — Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

Not much is known about Microsoft’s Xbox Series S outside of some leaked documents that revealed a codename: Lockhart. This was paired with the Xbox Series X’s codename, which was originally called Anaconda. Both of these codenames appear to fall under the Project Scarlett umbrella.

Console manufacturers are in the habit of releasing a more economical console for those that do not need or want the most powerful hardware on the market. It would appear as if this Xbox Series S is just that, a less powerful version of the Series X.

The Xbox One received an All-Digital version, which had no Blu-ray drive.

What would a lighter version of the Series X look like? If we consider Microsoft’s focus on the digital front (which it attempted to begin in 2013 with the Xbox One to heavy criticism), we could safely speculate that the Series S would come without a disc drive. This would drive down production cost and the overall size of the machine. Microsoft has already done something similar with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

The new Xbox controller looks to also come in a "Robot White" version.

As for the controller, Zak confirms that it feels “really nice” and that the D-pad is one of their favorite new additions. For those playing at home, the new Xbox controller features an updated D-pad that sits on a disc. It’s also worth noting that the packaging states the controller features a USB-C port – which is a great improvement.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this. Who was the seller and how did they manage to get their hands on the controller? When will Microsoft announce or confirm the Xbox Series S?