Nintendo Switch production boosted 20% to reach nearly 30 million units by fiscal year end According to sources close to Nintendo, the company has ordered a hefty boost in production of the Switch console for lofty goals this fiscal year.

Nintendo has seemingly recovered from difficult snags in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with its facilities back at seemingly full capacity, the company is going full-speed ahead on the rest of the year. Allegedly, Nintendo is boosting its Switch production by 20% from a previous increase with a fiscal year in goal of moving around 30 million units.

The news comes from sources close to Nintendo, as reported by Bloomberg on September 8, 2020. According to the sources familiar with Nintendo’s production strategies, the company has seemingly fully recovered from Switch production and repair service issues it faced earlier in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company cautiously began to restart service and production back in May and now appears to be back in full capacity. To that end, the company has raised production goals for the Nintendo Switch twice, with the latest push boosting production goals by 20%. Allegedly, Nintendo hopes to add nearly 30 million new Switch consoles by the end of the fiscal year.

With games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars right around the corner, the Nintendo Switch continues to be a console well worth having.

It’s really no secret why Nintendo might want to move hard and fast on increased Switch console production and sales. The company reported some pretty impressive numbers in its August quarterly report, including crossing over 61 million Switch units sold, no doubt aided by the astronomical success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With the addition of the Switch Lite offering a more mobile and economical version of the console and a recently revealed slate of Super Mario 35th anniversary products between this September and March 2021, there’s plenty of reasons for Nintendo to believe the Switch will continue to be in high demand.

Will Nintendo be able to reach its lofty goal of almost 30 million Nintendo Switches in this fiscal year alone? It remains to be seen since COVID-19 caused such a huge road bump for the company. But with the raised production goals in place, the company at least intends to ensure that the Switch console is readily available to players around the world.